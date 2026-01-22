This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Villanova University is closed on Thursday after the campus received a threat of violence targeted at an academic building.

The university sent an alert to students around 7:20 a.m. notifying them of the closure.

The FBI is actively investigating, along with Villanova’s Public Safety Department and local law enforcement.

Officials say they are still working to determine the validity of the threat and closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.

Students on campus were advised to stay in their residence halls, but as of 11 a.m., the campus was deemed to be safe, and they were allowed to go outside.

Certain buildings, including the main dining halls, also reopened for residential students, as well as the Connelly Center, Falvey Memorial Library, and the Student Health Center.

Students who do not live on campus, as well as faculty and staff, were told not to come in.