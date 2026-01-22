Villanova University closed due to threat at academic building; students no longer need to be indoors
The FBI is actively investigating, along with Villanova's Public Safety Department and local law enforcement.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Villanova University is closed on Thursday after the campus received a threat of violence targeted at an academic building.
The university sent an alert to students around 7:20 a.m. notifying them of the closure.
Officials say they are still working to determine the validity of the threat and closed the campus out of an abundance of caution.
Students on campus were advised to stay in their residence halls, but as of 11 a.m., the campus was deemed to be safe, and they were allowed to go outside.
Certain buildings, including the main dining halls, also reopened for residential students, as well as the Connelly Center, Falvey Memorial Library, and the Student Health Center.
Students who do not live on campus, as well as faculty and staff, were told not to come in.
All in-person classes and activities are still canceled, and all academic buildings will remain closed on Thursday.
“At 7:25, we got the NOVA Alert,” said sophomore Sami Waybright. “My roommate actually woke me up because her mom got the call before we did. Thankfully, I wasn’t here for the last one, only the freshmen were. But it’s really sad.”
This isn’t the first time a threat has been sent to campus.
In August 2025, two false reports of an active shooter were called into the university, while students were gathering at St. Thomas of Villanova Church.
“I was getting ready to leave and getting ready for class, and I heard class is canceled. There might be a small threat,” said senior Jack Clemmons. “I feel bad for the freshmen. They had that at the fall and now this at the start of spring, especially when you’re trying to build a community of people.”
Authorities say they are also aware of similar threats at several other universities, including at NYU in New York City. It is not yet confirmed if these threats are all connected.
They say there will continue to be an increased police presence on campus throughout the day.
