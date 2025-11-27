What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Ny’esha James attends the University of Delaware, where she’s a freshman aspiring to be a teacher.

Jenaya Vann goes to Delaware Technical Community College, where she’s aiming to get into the diagnostic medical sonography program.

The young women also share a bond — they both spent time in the state’s foster care system.

They’re among 26 students who attend Delaware colleges without having to pay tuition, mandatory fees or other costs, such as books, housing and meal plans.

James, Vann and other former foster kids are now pursuing degrees in higher education courtesy of the Fostering Independence Through Education Tuition Waiver that state lawmakers passed with near unanimity in 2021. Since spring semester 2022, about 40 students have received the waiver and five have graduated, state officials who oversee the program said.

James, who said she and several siblings were removed from her mother’s home on Wilmington’s East Side after it was robbed and state child protection workers investigated, calls the program a godsend.

She spent years in foster care, bouncing from one home to another, but was diligent with her academics and graduated from Smyrna High this year. Now, she lives in a dormitory on the Newark campus, takes a full slate of classes and has a full meal plan — at no expense.

“The main reason why I’m happy to be in the program is because I don’t have to worry about where money is coming,” James told WHYY News. “I can just focus on my studies and not have to think, ‘Oh, I have to pay for my tuition and I have to do this and do that.’ So I feel like it’s very important to not have another thing to stress about.”

The legislative effort was inspired by the fact that boys and girls who age out of the foster care system at the age of 18 are often left with few, if any, financial resources or the skills to navigate the process of applying to college and getting financial aid.

Meredith Seitz, who in 2021 was policy adviser for the state Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families and is now chief of staff, said her office believed the state and the higher education community needed to continue supporting foster kids after they turn 18.

“Some have been in foster care for a short time, some for maybe a longer time, but regardless, they’ve experienced a good amount of trauma, no matter what the circumstances were that brought them into foster care,” Seitz said. “So then once they’re in our care, we as the state have the responsibility not just for their health and safety but, I think from our department’s perspective, to put the conditions in place to give them a chance to succeed, right? That’s what we would do for our own families.”