Delaware public health officials, hospitals and urgent care centers have struggled to meet the demand by residents to find out if they have the coronavirus. Until now, only people with symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath could get assessed.

Not anymore.

Asymptomatic people can now get tested too, as the state has paid $30 million for 200,000 saliva-based kits from Curative Inc., a new biotech company based outside Los Angeles.

The Carney administration now says the state now has the capacity to test 80,000 people a month, which is more than twice as many administered in the two months since the first resident tested positive.

That expansion effort kicked off Thursday with a drive-in event in Seaford, located in the southwest corner of hard-hit Sussex County. Curative field director Agatha Bacelar said nearly 600 people got tested in a process that only takes a few minutes.