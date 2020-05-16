Cash toll collection resumes on the Garden State Parkway next week

After nearly two months, cash toll collection will return to the Garden State Parkway and the New Jersey Turnpike next Tuesday, state officials announced.

The New Jersey Turnpike Authority announced in late March that cash toll payment would be temporarily suspended to reduce the spread of coronavirus. While there was no change for E-ZPass users, those without transponders received a bill in the mail.

Coronavirus prevention will continue upon the May 19 return of cash toll collection. Officials say collectors will wear plastic face shields, face masks, and gloves, adding that they encourage drivers paying with cash to wear face coverings.

Exact change lanes at exits and entries will also reopen.

On the Atlantic City Expressway, operated by the South Jersey Transportation Authority, cash toll collection was suspended in late March. There’s no word yet on when it will resume.

The Delaware River Port Authority bridges were the first in the area to resume cash payment on Monday, while the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey will continue to not accepting cash until the governors of New York and New Jersey discontinue executive orders.