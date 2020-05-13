The University of Delaware has postponed this month’s graduation ceremony but still hopes to hold commencement ceremonies this fall “if the public health situation will allow,’’ president Dennis Assanis told the Class of 2020 in an email this week.

In the meantime, the state’s flagship university will hold what it’s calling an online interactive “Blue Hen Celebration” to honor this year’s graduates on May 30, the original commencement date. The half-hour virtual experience starts at 11 a.m.

Assanis asked students to visit udel.edu/udgrad2020, where they can record a short video message, and to tag their social media posts with #UDGRAD2020 for possible use during the event. Several videos have already been recorded.

“Though we cannot be together on campus, I am still looking forward to gathering with you in Blue Hen spirit to recognize your accomplishments and your degrees, and to celebrate the beginning of this next chapter of your lives,’’ Assanis wrote.

School spokeswoman Andrea Boyle told WHYY that a survey of students found that they “overwhelmingly’’ wanted to have a full commencement at a later date.

Last week the school announced it was freezing salaries for 4,700 staffers and Assanis, football coach Danny Rocco and other top officials took voluntary cuts.