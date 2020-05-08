Coronavirus update: Delaware businesses can survive 12 weeks, survey says
Delaware has 5,939 cases of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon. The Division of Public Health reported another nine deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of fatalities in the state to 202. The number of people being treated in Delaware hospitals is down to 285.
In a survey of nearly 300 Delaware businesses, owners say their firms can hold on for an average of about 12 weeks during the coronavirus shutdown.
This is the third survey conducted by the Delaware Prosperity Partnership since Gov. John Carney issued the stay-at-home order. The DPP is a public/private partnership designed to help grow businesses in Delaware.
The survey also found that 61% of businesses applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but less than half of them were able to secure funding. Another 44% have pending applications.
The average funding was nearly $400,000, allowing companies to hire back or retain more than 2,700 employees.
“In addition to the qualitative information DPP is gathering by hearing firsthand from businesses throughout Delaware, the quantitative survey helps inform how we can best support businesses as Delaware navigates its way to full recovery,” said Kurt Foreman, DPP president and CEO.
The companies that responded reported their supply chains were mainly intact. Companies indicated they were able to ship and receive more than 78% of goods and services, up from about 70% in the second survey.
Delaware chefs host online show to benefit Food Bank
Many people have taken to the kitchen to try new recipes during this quarantine time, and now, some Delaware chefs are now offering lessons on how to make some of their signature dishes.
Debuting on YouTube, the first three episodes of “In the Pantry” features chef Robbie Jester who’s served up meals at Stone Balloon Ale House, Limestone BBQ and Bourbon and Full Circle Food; , sisters Angie and Rous Robles from My Sister’s Fault; and married couple Nate Farrar and Elaina Leshock from the Bellefonte Café.
The videos, produced by Short Order in Wilmington, are available for free on YouTube, but viewers are encouraged to support the Food Bank of Delaware.
“We’re all facing so many challenges during this pandemic. Everyone. But many of us are struggling to meet our most basic needs. The Food Bank of Delaware is one of the organizations directly supporting the people hit hardest by this, and they are going to need our continued support for some time to come,” said Zach Phillips, founder and CEO of Short Order. “We hope that they’re fun and useful, but also that they serve as a reminder of this continuing need.”
Jester shows how to make restaurant-style burgers, while the Robles sisters bake what’s described as a “healthy(ish)” chocolate cake. Farr and Leshock put together vegan quesadillas in their episode.