Delaware businesses can survive 12 weeks, survey says

In a survey of nearly 300 Delaware businesses, owners say their firms can hold on for an average of about 12 weeks during the coronavirus shutdown.

This is the third survey conducted by the Delaware Prosperity Partnership since Gov. John Carney issued the stay-at-home order. The DPP is a public/private partnership designed to help grow businesses in Delaware.

The survey also found that 61% of businesses applied for the Paycheck Protection Program, but less than half of them were able to secure funding. Another 44% have pending applications.

The average funding was nearly $400,000, allowing companies to hire back or retain more than 2,700 employees.

“In addition to the qualitative information DPP is gathering by hearing firsthand from businesses throughout Delaware, the quantitative survey helps inform how we can best support businesses as Delaware navigates its way to full recovery,” said Kurt Foreman, DPP president and CEO.

The companies that responded reported their supply chains were mainly intact. Companies indicated they were able to ship and receive more than 78% of goods and services, up from about 70% in the second survey.