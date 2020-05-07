Fees return to Delaware parks

Delaware state parks have been among the few locations that have remained open for residents in quarantine to explore. Since the start of Gov. John Carney’s stay-at-home order in mid-March, those parks have not collected fees.

But starting Friday, visitors will have to pay entry fees at parks statewide.

The change comes on the same day that some small Delaware businesses will be able to reopen on a limited basis, with curbside pick up available at clothing stores, sporting good retailers and tobacco shops.

“As the state’s businesses take small steps toward reopening on Friday, we will start our delayed fee season for parks as well, since 65% of the funding that runs our state parks system comes from visitor fees,” said Shawn Garvin, secretary of the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.

Workers won’t be collecting fees at the park entrance booths, so visitors can pay via automated credit card machines or via self-pay envelopes. Park bathrooms will remain closed, along with playgrounds, campgrounds and park offices. Visitors are still required to carry masks that must be worn when in close proximity to other people.

State park entrance fees for vehicles registered in Delaware are $4 at inland parks and $5 at ocean parks. Fees for out-of-state vehicles are $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks. Entrance fees will remain in effect through Nov. 30, which is the normal fee season end date.

For the first time ever, state parks will offer its Assistance Pass Program to workers who are unemployed. That program provides an annual pass discount for residents receiving Medicaid and Social Security Supplemental Security Income, as well as those under the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infant and Children.