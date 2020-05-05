Coronavirus update: New help for workers denied unemployment

New help for workers denied unemployment

Independent contractors, self-employed workers and others can file claims for new unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus shut down. The pandemic unemployment assistance program will start accepting applications for assistance on May 11.

Under federal guidelines, only workers who have applied for traditional unemployment payment and have been denied will be eligible for the new program.

There are restrictions on who is eligible including direct impacts from coronavirus. That includes workers who have the virus or are for someone who does, or they are unable to work because the virus restrictions have shut down their business.

The Delaware Dept. of Labor says workers eligible under the pandemic unemployment assistance program could get anywhere from $733 to $1,000 per week.

Eligible workers will be able to apply for payments that could be retroactive to the week of March 15 when Gov. John Carney issued his state of emergency executive order.