Coronavirus update: New help for workers denied unemployment
As of Monday, there are 5,288 cases of the novel coronavirus in Delaware, with 182 fatalities.
New help for workers denied unemployment
Independent contractors, self-employed workers and others can file claims for new unemployment benefits as a result of the coronavirus shut down. The pandemic unemployment assistance program will start accepting applications for assistance on May 11.
Under federal guidelines, only workers who have applied for traditional unemployment payment and have been denied will be eligible for the new program.
There are restrictions on who is eligible including direct impacts from coronavirus. That includes workers who have the virus or are for someone who does, or they are unable to work because the virus restrictions have shut down their business.
The Delaware Dept. of Labor says workers eligible under the pandemic unemployment assistance program could get anywhere from $733 to $1,000 per week.
Eligible workers will be able to apply for payments that could be retroactive to the week of March 15 when Gov. John Carney issued his state of emergency executive order.
Free phones help domestic violence victims stay in touch
More than 100 free phones are available to help connect victims of domestic violence to the support they need. The Delaware Coalition Against Domestic Violence will distribute the phones in cooperation with the state Dept. of Justice.
“You don’t need to stay home if home isn’t safe,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Our number one priority is saving lives, and connecting survivors with these cell phones puts a resource in their hands that can help them start to rebuild the life they deserve.”
The free phones can give victims a chance to talk to someone or make a call for help without their activity being monitored or listed in an abuser’s monthly phone bill.
Phones will be distributed throughout the state to victim advocates and made available to victims as needed.