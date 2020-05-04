‘Did I really provide care?’ Questioning the alternatives to touch

Physical touch is an integral part of the care chaplains usually provide patients and their loved ones, said Camille Turner, who ministers at Pennsylvania Hospital and the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“I think that’s the power of the work we do as chaplains,” she said. “Showing up, and physical touch is a visual reminder and physical reminder we are not alone in this process, that death doesn’t have to be terrifying.”

Turner said a sense of uneasiness overcame her the first day she realized her line of work would be forever changed, after visiting a dying patient and the family to offer the Irish blessing.

“I knew we were at the beginning of this COVID, so there were certain things in my mind, ‘You can’t do this, you can’t do that,’ and I got into the room, we said the prayer, and the family broke down — and instinctively we hugged,” she said.

“Once I walked out of the room after giving a hug, the whole medical staff turned around and looked at me. Once I got down to the office to do notes, I was like, ‘Oh, that’s why they were looking at me,’ that I provided some level of physical comfort and touch. Immediately, I started to feel this anxiousness and concern, not that I somehow contracted COVID, because the reality is my immune system might be strong enough, but I may have compromised the immune system of a family member.”

When social distancing began, Turner came to the realization there is no substitute for touch, even though technology is a beneficial resource. No longer able to visit hospital rooms, she calls patients on the phone, listening more intently than ever before. Since patients and their families also are separated, Turner’s help is needed more than ever.

“Our fundamental objective of caring for others has shifted and brought a level of anxiety for us: ‘Did I really provide care?’” she said. “In the past, it was like, ‘Did the prayer resonate?’ If we brought flowers, ‘Did that create comfort?’ Now we’re saying, ‘Was the telephone connection clear enough?’ And, ‘Did the patient or family member actually hear clearly what we were saying?’”

Religious leaders say they and their volunteers have been on the phone more since the statewide lockdowns than ever before, ensuring that all congregants receive calls every week to make sure they feel cared for and comforted during difficult times. They say they want this new tradition to continue post-coronavirus.

“It also feels like this is the closest we’ve been in a long time. We set up a phone tree where we’re trying to make sure everyone is touched, and make sure no one is falling through the cracks,” Tyler said. “We gotta find ways where people can physically see us (on video), and hear our voice and know they’re not alone.”

Finding blessings amid COVID-19

But there is a blessing evolving from the pandemic, Gerow said: the ability to spend more time with loved ones. He wants his congregation to open their eyes to some good in a bad situation.

“We are not stuck in the house; we are safe in the house. This is an opportunity: The far majority of Americans have finally had to be still, and be at rest, and be at peace. Look at the opportunity that coronavirus has given us to re-establish relationships with loved ones, and family and friends,” Gerow said.

“These drive-by ‘Hi’s and Byes,’ checkups, updates, and ‘How was your day?’ as we were getting prepared to go to work in the morning, and not spending the significant time we need with our loved ones, wives and husbands and even our children. Look at the opportunity this has provided for us to have a home-cooked meal where everyone is able to sit down, not just on Sunday evening, but every single day, and talk and communicate and catch up on each other’s lives.”

Religious leaders across the country also are seeing the silver lining that they’re able to reach a much wider audience by conducting services on Zoom.

Tyler’s virtual Easter Sunday service had more than 23,000 views, and attendance of regular Sunday services increased from the hundreds to the thousands. His weekday Bible studies might even remain distance-learning because not having a commute attracts more participants.

“We will probably come out as a hybrid congregation where it’s a lot of the old school, but embracing fully the new school as well,” Tyler said.

Religious leaders are figuring out best practices for reopening places of worship once stay-at-home orders are lifted, including thinking about people wanting to shake hands or hug once they see one another again.

Churchill, of St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church, said there are many safety measures to consider, such as seating the choir separately, or altering communion so congregants can dip bread into their own cups rather than sharing one.

Social distancing also has inspired him to think more about violation of personal space. Churchill has talked to his child congregants about asking permission to hug, but coronavirus has moved him to have similar discussions with adults.

“There’s the sacredness of touch, but that’s been violated, and I think the church is one of the guiltiest places for the violation of touch,” he said. “What we need to learn is you do need consent, and you do need to own your own agency and say no. While I don’t have any folks that have come to me with issues, I know folks in my congregation who are products of clergy abuse. So touch is different for them. And I think we need to be more honest and open and talk about this.”

Gerow said he wants to create mental health and economic ministries to help people overcome the behavioral health and financial troubles brought on by the pandemic. And he wants communities to learn how to be more compassionate and show an interest in others’ well-being in a way that “pre-corona, people had taken for granted.”

“Whether you’re a millionaire or a poor man, whether you live on the Main Line or no line, whether you have a Ph.D. or GED, whether you’re a celebrity or just a regular person, this virus is, has, and will be affecting all of us for quite some time,” Gerow said. “This has brought the nation to our knees.”