Red, yellow, green: What you can expect in each of Pa.’s tiers for reopening

Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday announced that 24 northwest and north-central Pennsylvania counties will be allowed to reopen in a limited fashion beginning May 8, the first step toward unwinding the stringent coronavirus restrictions in place across the state.

These counties — Bradford, Cameron, Centre, Clarion, Clearfield, Clinton, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, Jefferson, Lawrence, Lycoming, McKean, Mercer, Montour, Northumberland, Potter, Snyder, Sullivan, Tioga, Union, Venango, and Warren — will enter the “yellow” phase of Wolf’s tiered reopening.

Here’s what you can expect each step of the way:

Phase red

This is the most stringent phase and has been in place for all Pennsylvania counties since a statewide stay-at-home order was issued April 1.

Workplace restrictions

Life Sustaining Businesses Only

Congregate Care and Prison Restrictions in Place

Schools (for in-person instruction) and Most Child Care Facilities Closed

Social restrictions

Stay at Home Orders in Place

Large Gatherings Prohibited

Restaurants and Bars Limited to Carry-Out and Delivery Only

Only Travel for Life-Sustaining Purposes Encouraged