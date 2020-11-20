Pa. Dept. of Labor shows small employment gains in October

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports the state’s unemployment rate fell down 1% in October to 7.3%.

While the figure represents a small decrease in unemployment compared to the prior month, the rate remains high as the commonwealth enters a second coronavirus surge and businesses close to encourage social distancing.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force dropped by 75,000 over the month. However, nonfarm jobs were up nearly 19,000 over the month, boosting its total number to more than 5.6 million in October.

Over the past six months, Pennsylvania has recovered nearly 60% of the total nonfarm jobs lost in March and April.