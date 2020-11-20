With this Thanksgiving comes a sad first for many families: Lost loved ones

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you get your podcasts.

Ida Robinson loved to cook elaborate meals for almost every holiday, but Thanksgiving was her Super Bowl.

“The first of November, my mother would go shopping for food straight through to New Year’s,” said Ida’s daughter, Joann Robinson.

Ida would carefully plan every last detail involving Thanksgiving dinner. For her hummingbird cakes, she would cross state lines from her home in Philadelphia and pick up black walnuts in Virginia, her birthplace. Meanwhile, the components for Ida’s custom charcuterie plates required a trip to Philly’s Reading Terminal Market. The ingredients for the holiday fruitcakes would need to be soaked for eight weeks, so that required some work in October. The list went on.

Even after Ida started living in a long-term care facility several years ago, family members, including Joann, continued her traditions. The whole family would go visit Ida with armloads of food.

This year will be the first Thanksgiving the family won’t get to be with Ida. She died in April at age 84 from complications of the coronavirus.

For thousands in the United States, this Thanksgiving holiday will be the first without a loved one — as of Nov. 16, almost 250,000 Americans have died as a result of the virus. And the pandemic is changing how people grieve: Saying goodbye and mourning as a community have been restricted and will stay that way at least for several more months as COVID-19 continues to ravage the country.

For Joann Robinson, grieving her mother has been complicated. Joann didn’t get to perform some of the rituals that come with losing a loved one. For example, coronavirus concerns prevented her from saying a final goodbye to her mother in the hospital like other members of the family. But Joann said perhaps that was for the best.

“At the last few moments, she was taken off of everything and just was laying in a bed with just her face showing,” Joann said relatives told her. “She was sedated. She didn’t know anyone was in the room. She couldn’t move, couldn’t talk, couldn’t open her eyes or anything.”

She had to experience her mother’s last farewell secondhand, through relatives who walked her through Ida’s final moments and showed her photos. Even if Ida had been awake, Joann tells herself it’s unlikely she would have recognized the loved ones at her bedside — they were covered head to toe in personal protective equipment.

Joann said she prefers to tap into the well of good memories she has of her mother and keep an upbeat attitude.

Still every now and then, she does something that brings her to tears but also brings some sort of comfort.

Joann will play some of the final voicemails Ida left on the answering machine before getting sick. Ida was in her long-term care facility at the time and checking in. Joann and her daughter Diamond Franklin laugh at how Ida would always punctuate her message with her full name, as if the family would be unable to recognize her voice.

The voicemails make Joann feel close to her mother, but they also harken back to Ida’s final months.

“What aches is when we would talk to her on the phone, she wanted to know why weren’t we there?” remembered Joann. “It was hard to tell her and have her understand that they’re not letting us come to the facility.”

Joann, her daughter Diamond, and the rest of Ida’s family are trying to figure out what grief looks like for them because, as with so many things during the pandemic, it looks different this year.

Diamond said she and her mom can’t lean on family or church the way they typically would in trying times.

“During a time of grief, you usually seek to come together more,” Diamond said. “You seek that and to embrace one another. And it’s difficult going through the loss of a loved one at a time where everyone is unfortunately forced to be apart.”