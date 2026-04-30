Healing with Psychedelics: Veterans, PTSD, and the Science of Mind-Altering Drugs

Psychedelics have been gaining ground as powerful treatments for serious mental health issues — and recently, President Donald Trump accelerated that progress with an executive order aimed at expanding research on and access to several of these drugs, which remain banned outside of clinical trials.

So what do we know about psychedelics and how they work? And how much promise do they hold — and for whom?

On this episode, we listen back to past conversations on this topic, along with powerful stories of healing. We talk with a retired Navy SEAL about how ibogaine helped him overcome paralyzing depression and PTSD, and hear from a researcher who studies the potential of psychedelics to help other veterans. We explore the history of MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and the neuroscience behind its ability to rewire our brains. And we meet a rogue group of migraine sufferers who turned to psilocybin in search of relief from their daily pain.