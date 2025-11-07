How Veterans Find Healing After War

Soldiers face danger every day in the service, ranging from physical injury to emotional trauma — but for a lot of veterans, the hardest part comes when they return to civilian life. That’s when many vets end up struggling the most, finding themselves battling with depression, isolation, and PTSD.

On this Veterans Day episode, we explore the different paths veterans take to heal their invisible wounds. We talk with a Marine Corps vet-turned-ceramics artist about how working with clay helped him process the trauma of combat and reconnect with civilian life, find out how psychedelic-assisted therapy changed the life of a retired Navy SEAL, and hear the story of a Vietnam vet who found peace in an unexpected place after decades of guilt.