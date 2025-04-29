Veteran reflects on covert CIA bombing operation in Laos 50 years after Vietnam War

This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

After the Vietnam War, Don Super rarely spoke about his military service. For nearly 50 years, he avoided the subject altogether — not because there was nothing to say — but because his service was classified and involved the CIA.

Super enlisted in the U.S. Army Security Agency in 1968. Before joining, the recruiter administered an aptitude test. Super performed well and was told he had a gift for linguistics. He was given the option to learn one of three languages: Russian, Chinese, or Lao.

Lao, the official language of Laos, was attractive to Super — especially as the war in Vietnam was escalating.

“Laos is close to Vietnam, “Super said. “A next-door neighbor — I thought maybe if I went to Laos, I’d be able to get a clearer view of what was actually happening in Vietnam.”

Super then traded the idea of combat for learning a new language. After finishing basic training, he and five soldiers started language school at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia. The program was demanding — eight-hour days, five days a week, for 11 months. They began learning vocabulary. But slowly, the words formed sentences. And then, the sentences formed meaning.

“We still weren’t fluent,” said Super. “We understood what was going on and could get by, but that was just the beginning.”

Of the original six classmates, only four graduated, Super being among them. He and one of his comrades, James Stanton, who published books about the war, were ready for an assignment. They were ordered to Udon Thani, Thailand — a city near the Laos border.

Laos was officially neutral in the conflict. Super assumed they’d be working in a supportive role, perhaps helping locals in the area.

He packed his bags and left for Southeast Asia with optimism and a sense of purpose. But when he arrived at Ramasun Station, a U.S. military outpost just 30 miles from the border, he learned the full extent of their assignment:

To assist the CIA in a secret bombing campaign known as Operation Barrel Roll.

Operation Barrel Roll

Operation Barrel Roll was a mission backed by U.S. intelligence agencies and carried out by the Air Force and Navy. The primary goal was to target North Vietnamese supply lines running through Laos and to target Laotian communist groups like the Pathet Lao.

Some of the operation was coordinated from Ramasun Station, which operated under the radar as a radio research facility. Inside, one team intercepted enemy radio messages, often sent in Morse code. Another team decoded the messages. Then, linguists like Super translated the messages into English. Most of the messages were coordinates — places where North Vietnamese and local communist groups were meeting, or where supplies were being transported.

Super handed off the translations to “clients” in the U.S. military or allied forces. A day later or so, those coordinates were bombed.

“We thought we were doing a good thing,” Super said. “We thought we were helping the Laos government not turn into a communist country. We thought we were doing the right thing by aiding the different armies to turn back the North Vietnamese and the communist Pathet Lao.”

Super was also assured that civilians were not harmed in the operation. He said coordinates that were obviously schools, temples, and things of that nature were not to be bombed.

But one day just after Christmas, Super came across a collateral report from a recent bombing. It showed 182 people died from the bombing.

Something about that report stuck with Super. The coordinates of the bombing looked familiar. He looked through the files at the station and found that it was a coordinate he had identified just a few days earlier on December 24. The coordinate was a school.

It became clear to Super that the 182 people killed at this coordinate were most likely children, teachers, and other civilians.

“So that, I think, was my first indication the schools are not being protected. And it seemed fairly obvious then that neither would temples or hospitals, or civilian populations. And I was guilt-ridden, knowing that I was participating in something that shouldn’t be happening,” he said.

Super tried to block certain coordinates by throwing translated messages in the trash bin, but he was soon caught, and strongly advised to get back to work.