When Hoàng Thi Mai Chi grew up in Quảng Bình province in Vietnam, her parents and grandparents warned her to be on the lookout for unexploded bombs. She saw a lot of them, including some bombs right in front of her house.

One day, she was out in the field when two young brothers, 4 and 8 years old, found a bomb and brought it to their home. She ran over when she heard the explosion, and the two boys died in front of their parents.

“I still can feel the sadness that the family has to face during the loss of their children,” she said.

The U.S. military dropped millions of tons of bombs on Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia for almost a decade during the Vietnam War. That’s far more than it dropped during World War II or the Korean War. Not all the bombs exploded — the Vietnamese government estimates hundreds of thousands of tons of them remain in the landscape, and that they cover more than 15 percent of the country.

These bombs could still explode if someone picks them up, handles them, or hits them accidentally with farming equipment. Tens of thousands of people have died from what is called unexploded ordnance in the decades since the Vietnam War ended, even after years of people working to find and remove them.

Living among the bombs

Hoàng is now a community assessment manager with the Mines Advisory Group, an international nonprofit organization, working to clear these explosives.

She said people have no choice but to farm and work in areas where the bombs are.

“If we don’t do it, then we don’t have anything … to get income, or anywhere to live,” Hoàng said.

Just last year, a large, several-hundred-pound bomb was found in the city where she lives.

These bombs are not just dangerous; they have also held back the local economy, according to research from Erin Lin, a political scientist who teaches at The Ohio State University.

Lin studied the famously fertile soil in the part of Cambodia that borders Vietnam, where the soil is soft, retains water very well, and is so rich that farmers can grow multiple crops of rice a year without having to rely on irrigation. She found that it was more likely for bombs not to explode on fertile soil, because these bombs were designed to explode on impact, but the U.S. military tested them in the rocky terrain of Nevada and New Mexico.

“When a lot of these cluster bombs and the general purpose bombs actually hit some of these really fertile areas of Cambodia, they were essentially the areas that are the least likely for these bombs to go off,” Lin said. “So you have farmers that are essentially in the most fertile areas who were the most afraid to farm because these are the most dangerous areas.”

When Lin did her research in Cambodia, she recalled seeing what she thought were rocks, but were actually rocks with some cluster bombs mixed in. She could not tell the difference.

Some of these bombs are visible, but others remain buried, so finding them can be a challenge. Staff like Hoàng who clear unexploded ordnance rely on people reporting bomb sightings, as well as historic records to find out where the U.S. military targeted.

But Vietnam has some unique challenges, said explosives disposal consultant Seán Moorhouse, who has worked around the world clearing bombs and mines.