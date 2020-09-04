The Future of WorkListen 49:18
Technology is always changing the way we work, and what kinds of jobs are available. But now these changes are happening at lightning speed, and some people have dubbed the integration of technology into every aspect of our lives “the Fourth Industrial Revolution.” What will work look like 10 years from now? And what makes humans unique and relevant, as robots are taking over? We look at the future of work, and also examine some more imminent changes: the impact of working from home, “bossware” that allows employers to check up (or spy) on their employees, and the career aspirations of the next generation of workers.
Also heard on this week’s episode:
- What do humans have that artificial intelligence doesn’t? Natalie Nixon says creativity gives us a leg up, and we should tap into this resource with more intention. Natalie is the author of “The Creativity Leap: Unleash Curiosity, Improvisation, and Intuition at Work.”
- Why do we work so hard, and care so deeply about our careers? Philosophy professor Jennifer Baker discusses the ideas of the influential sociologist Max Weber, who argued that our work ethic has its roots in religion and morality.
- What does the next generation of workers aspire to? Many of them say they want to be gamers or YouTubers. Should that worry us? Reporter Sonja Swanson looks into it.