Feeling that holiday stress? Here are 5 tips to help ease the tension

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The holiday season is often associated with joy and time with friends and family, but it can also bring intense pressure and heightened stress.

A 2023 poll by the American Psychological Association found that 9 in 10 U.S. adults say their stress stems from finances, grief and family conflict.

However, we can manage and prepare for the stress we accumulate, says Shamm H. Petros, therapist and senior director of learning and development at Lion’s Story. She offers these five tips on how to prepare for stressful moments.

1. Journal to identify your triggers

Before your family blindsides you with their annual greatest hits — from conversations about politics to questions like “So, when are you getting married?” Petros recommends you write out a list of subjects that are uncomfortable for you.

Then organize your list, rate them by relevance and review them before family time starts. This not only helps you identify your triggers ahead of time; it also helps you start to get comfortable taking these subjects on.

Dr. Elizabeth Scott, a stress-management expert, has identified many styles of journaling that anyone can adapt to their style and needs.

2. Body-map your emotions

Once you have that list of triggers, the next thing Petros recommends is to become familiar with your “body map,” that is, knowing how and where certain emotions manifest physically.

“If you’re feeling angry, maybe you feel that in your jaw or your fist,” Petros said. “If you’re feeling anxiety, maybe that’s in your stomach.”

Petros says understanding your physical reactions to emotions is an important part of stress management.