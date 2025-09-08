From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

In classrooms across Cape May County, high school students are receiving training to recognize the signs of mental health struggles among their peers, and to respond with care, connection and action.

The teen Mental Health First Aid, or tMFHA, program, led by Cape Assist, a nonprofit based in Wildwood, New Jersey, comes at a time when the nation faces a youth mental health crisis. Funded by the Horizon Foundation for New Jersey and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the program equips students to support friends who may be struggling. Students are learning the five-step process to notice, ask, listen, connect to a trusted adult and reinforce friendship.

“Cape May County, across the state and the nation are all experiencing a real deficit in mental health counseling,” said Katie Faldetta, executive director of Cape Assist. “We’ve seen consistent funding cuts in school systems, and one of the first things that got cut was these supports that we know kids need. We looked at team mental health first aid as a way to bolster some of this in a space where there wasn’t enough professional support readily available.”

A growing crisis

In New Jersey, hospitalizations for anxiety among adolescents rose by more than 50% between 2019 and 2021, while emergency visits for self-harm climbed 68%, according to Rutgers University. In Cape May County, a 2021 Pride survey revealed 22% of 11th graders had seriously considered harming themselves or others. Cape May Assist works with the county school systems to administer the national Pride survey to inform both the schools and the nonprofits’ work.

Nationally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 20% of children aged 12 to 17 in the U.S. reported symptoms of anxiety, while 18% reported symptoms of depression. By 2023, 40% of high school students said they felt persistent sadness or hopelessness, and 20% had seriously considered attempting suicide.

“It’s just a really tough time to be a kid,” said Joe Faldetta, Cape Assist’s director of prevention services. “They’re worried about school shootings. They’re worried about their online life and how that’s received. And so many of our youth are reporting that they’re struggling with mental health. You always hear, ‘We’re in the midst of a mental health crisis.’ Okay, now that we know we’re in the midst of a mental health crisis, what are we going to do about it?”