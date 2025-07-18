From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Suicide rates among LGBTQ+ youth are sobering. Three years ago, an initiative to curb those statistics was added to the national suicide hotline to provide services and support.

Today, it’s been eliminated as the Trump administration’s decision to remove the option on the hotline went into effect Thursday.

“When I was still finding myself out, I was still going through a lot of definite suicide thoughts, and a 988 was a huge resource,” said Abdul Samad, 16, a member of the Attic Youth Center in South Philly. The organization provides aid to the LGBTQ+ community, gives psychological support programs for Philadelphia residents and works to assess community needs.

According to a national survey by The Trevor Project in 2024, 39% of LGBTQ+ young people seriously considered attempting suicide over a year’s time.

“Whenever I felt like no one was there, I was able to talk to someone,” Samad said about the hotline.

Last month, the Trump administration ordered the removal of the LGBTQ youth option on the national suicide hotline called “Press 3.”

“Agitated” was the first word Samad used to define his reaction to the Trump administration’s decision, as he knows what it is like to rely on the resource.

Jasper Liem, the executive director of The Attic Youth Center, said that the Trump administration’s decision feels “malicious” and sends a message that it wants to “erase our community.”

“I think the message that’s being said is that we’re not here to be accepted,” Liem said. “That there are powerful forces in play, in our homeland, that don’t care that this is all harmful to who we are.”