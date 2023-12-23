More people are feeling the weight of collective trauma and holiday blues. Here’s how to cope

On the other hand, some people who do not celebrate certain holidays this season, such as Christmas or Hanukkah, can experience higher rates of loneliness. To combat that, Dr. Bufka advised more folks to find ways to include people for dinners or social outings.

“Connection with others really buoys our overall well-being. Sometimes we have to go places to find those connections,” she added.

Building community is also a way to lower stress levels. It can be a way of giving back.

“If you’re doing OK, think about how you can support your neighbors or support others in your community,” Dr. Bafka said.

Dr. Dana Bodenheimer, founder of Walnut Psychotherapy Center in Philadelphia, said the need for support now is great. She agreed that, like the APA study shows, finding services in the city has been a constant struggle.

The most recent health rankings placed Philadelphia as the least healthy county in Pennsylvania. Last December, Temple University found that nearly half of Philadelphians reported ““experiencing poor mental health” at least 12 times over the course of a year.”

Access to health care in Philly is similarly tough.

In the last year, The Walnut Pschotherapy’s group 23 therapists have served around 500 people, with a focus on helping LGBTQ folks and people of color.

Across the board, Dr. Bodenheimer sees people who are all trying to readjust to life after COVID lockdowns. Experiences like not having energy to leave the house or manage social outings are a result of the isolation, which make it difficult for people to gauge their capacity.

“The need is really, really high. It’s largely because mental health has really deteriorated, baselines are lower than they’ve been in a really long time,” she said, adding that people’s needs shifted dramatically after Oct. 7. “I think people’s … insides are just kind of… being really messed with.”

Traditional coping skills that therapists and counselors once advised may not work these days, she said. Mindfulness or journaling, for instance, can be overwhelming for people.

“Mindfulness basically means paying exquisite attention to the world around you and taking it [in],” she explained. “[With] meditation you’re saying try to sit alone calmly with your thoughts, but their thoughts have become so scary and the images they’re seeing on a daily basis are so intrusive that you don’t want to leave somebody alone in that.”

Bodenheimer suggests acknowledgement that it is OK to not be OK, and to give space for feeling off.

That is especially true during the holiday season, which can place even more pressure to strive for the perfect holiday, check off pending family traditions, or be among family members who feel unsafe to be around. Boundaries are OK, she said, and protecting one’s space is OK, too.

Her advice is to think about the small wins.

“I would wish for people to take themselves out of the running for the perfect holiday,” Bodenheimer said. “If they get some time that’s super cozy with an extra blanket, I would be like, ‘That’s your holiday win.’”