Counseling during a pandemic

There are about 12 people on Epstein’s waitlist, and she turns away about five people per week. New clients have waited about six months for an appointment, so she encourages people to accept referrals to other therapists.

“I think it takes an emotional toll. You go into this field, you want to help people. Some of the people really seem like they really need to talk to somebody — that is hard,” Epstein said.

“I’ve been very self-reflective and mindful about how many hours I can work, and to remind myself that if I work more than I really know I can, I’m not going to be able to help anybody,” she said. “But that feeling with the phone call that you have to disappoint somebody — you definitely feel that.”

Keeping an eye on her schedule, and having a supportive husband, family, and friends, have prevented burnout, Epstein said. But that doesn’t mean this past year has been easy.

“I don’t personally feel like I’ve experienced burnout, but I definitely think that I have seen times where I felt like, ‘OK, you need to keep a better eye on how you’re handling this. You need to make sure you’re taking time for yourself, take some time off, take a few days off,’” Epstein said.

“Typically, not during a pandemic, if you’re meeting with clients, some of them are going to be having a difficult time and some of them are going to be doing well. And there were times during the pandemic where every single person you were talking to was in crisis or close to that,” she said.

“Maybe I was stressed, maybe I was worried, ‘Is someone in my family going to get sick? Am I going to get sick?’ And so, you’re talking to people who are severely stressed — and you are personally stressed as well,” Epstein said. “To come home at the end of a very long day and then maybe you’d have clients call you that night in a crisis … you’re just trying to wind down for the evening, but then you still have more work to do.”

Mental health professionals are human and experience pain and hardships, just like anyone else. But many psychologists say this last year marked the first time therapists experienced the exact same problems at the exact same time as their clients.

Ariane Thomas said the past year challenged her self-care in ways she had never experienced before in her entire career.

“I am a single mother of a middle-school boy, as well as being a caregiver for an aging parent. So that, in addition to being a Black woman, a professional, and a helping profession at that, I felt like I was giving a lot of myself outward, I was giving myself to the people I care for, to the people I teach, to the people I nurture, to the people that I provide services for. And what I didn’t feel like I was doing was taking enough good things in to sustain,” Thomas said.

“But I knew that this was different, this year felt different. I think for all of us, it just was unprecedented in terms of the experiences, and the way that we had to dig deep into our resources and into our reservoirs of resilience,” she added. “I had to ask for help and get some good things from other people. I had to ask for support. I had to ask for guidance when it came to some of my more challenging cases, and seek consultation on those. That’s the ethical and responsible thing that I needed to do as a professional. And I did it. And I also needed to do it as a human being.”

Peggy A. Rothbaum, who practices in North Jersey, said this new pandemic territory reminds her of the challenges of 9/11.

“When I woke up on 9/12, the first thing I thought was, ‘Wait, I have to find a psychologist who has experience dealing with this, so I can get some extra supervision.’ Well, nobody had any. It was new to everyone,” she said.

It can be helpful to share an experience with a client, but mental health professionals must not let their personal lives affect how they provide care, said psychologist Marla Deibler, of the Center for Emotional Health of Greater Philadelphia in Cherry Hill and Princeton.

Deibler’s practice of 25 clinicians has reached maximum capacity, with about 250 people on its waiting list. She currently sees more clients than normal, and is working about 60 hours a week between patient care and practice management.

“I think it can be very useful for clients to understand that we’re humans too, and we’re going through this as well, and that we can share a little bit of what that’s like,” Deibler said. “But … it’s important for us to keep our own stuff in check, and separate ourselves when necessary, because if we’re too close to the situation and we’re too caught up in our own processes, we’re less able to help other people.”

Yet the pandemic has forced her to disclose some of her own responses to it when that’s beneficial to the client.

“We treat a lot of obsessive-compulsive disorder. And throughout the pandemic, those with contamination concerns have really been heightened because of the changing way in which we view contamination right now,” Deibler said.

“Whereas I would never in the past give my own disclosure about my own practices, I am now sometimes, as a frame of reference, if a patient asks me, ‘Are you wiping down groceries now at this point? Because I’m getting caught up in wiping down groceries,’ I might say to them, ‘Well, let’s look at what the CDC says … they’re not recommending wiping down groceries at this point. And personally, in my life, I’m not wiping down groceries.’”

Practicing self-care

Mental health professionals have self-care routines to prevent burnout. But many of those routines — like going to group fitness classes or meeting with friends and family at a restaurant — have been disrupted. The winter was particularly difficult, because it was too cold to engage in outdoor activities that are safer.

That made preventing burnout more challenging. Still, mental health professionals say they’re finding new ways to handle stress — whether it’s meditation and mindfulness, taking bubble baths, or going on bike rides.

“I think when the pandemic first started … It was a little bit of a break, and I spent more time with my family, said George James, a marriage and family therapist at the Council for Relationships in Philadelphia. “Then it got to a place where I was just seeing a lot of people, and the hours were really long. And I realized that I wasn’t putting any boundaries in my schedule. And then I changed that to where I can have consistent dinner time, consistent time with my family, and that made things a lot better.”

“Before the pandemic … I would take a break or go on a trip — something that would help me recharge and be fresh for my clients. But with the pandemic and trying to be safe, I didn’t have those trips,” added James, who also is a professor at Thomas Jefferson University.

“And then I was able to figure it out, and that really made a difference,” he said. “I remember just taking a day trip with my wife, and we just drove down to Baltimore and back. We went to the arboretum, and no one was there, and we got to walk around the harbor on a day when there was hardly anybody there. And that just was amazing for me and my ability to be present for my clients.”

Many of the therapists interviewed for this article said that they’re in a position to practice what they preach, but that those skills have been used more frequently this past year.

“Sometimes, we can work ourselves too much and we don’t pay attention to our own basic needs. So making sure that we eat well, exercise, get sleep … practicing self-compassion when things are hard. Things are hard sometimes — and that’s OK,” Deibler said.

Rothbaum said over the 30 years she’s been in practice, she has paid to confer with a senior psychologist. It’s an opportunity to talk about any stress she feels. Charity work also has given Rothbaum peace of mind. During the beginning of the pandemic, she began raising money from artwork she does, to give to The Elizabeth Coalition to House the Homeless, a nonprofit. She also started to deliver face masks.

“The stresses are there, and every once in a while, it gets to me where I think, ‘Oh, my God, we’re in the middle of a global pandemic.’ So, yeah, the stress is there, but I think that because of the ways I’ve developed to manage it, I’m able to minimize it,” Rothbaum said.