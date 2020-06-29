    Healthcare workers feel the mental health toll of the pandemic

    Air Date: June 29, 2020
    Listen 04:25
    The emotional toll of the pandemic has been steep for healthcare workers. (Eldar Nurkovic/Big Stock)

    The emotional toll of the pandemic has been steep for healthcare workers. (Eldar Nurkovic/Big Stock)

    Healthcare workers in areas where the coronavirus hit hard have been under a lot of stress. They’ve witnessed so much suffering and tragedy, worked long hours, dealt with PPE shortages, and feared for their own safety.

    The emotional toll has been steep, and now many are anxious that the infection rates are climbing back up. In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the mental health of healthcare workers

    Brought to you by Voices in the Family

    Voices in the Family

    Thoughtful discussions led by family psychologist Dan Gottlieb, Ph.D., Voices in the Family highlights issues and experiences that affect individuals and society.

    Subscribe for free

    Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

    Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

    Donate
    Learn about WHYY Member benefits
    Ways to Donate