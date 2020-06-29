Healthcare workers feel the mental health toll of the pandemic

Healthcare workers feel the mental health toll of the pandemicListen 04:25
Healthcare workers in areas where the coronavirus hit hard have been under a lot of stress. They’ve witnessed so much suffering and tragedy, worked long hours, dealt with PPE shortages, and feared for their own safety.
The emotional toll has been steep, and now many are anxious that the infection rates are climbing back up. In their weekly conversation, WHYY’s Maiken Scott and psychologist Dan Gottlieb discuss the mental health of healthcare workers