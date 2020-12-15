Why your seasonal affective disorder could be worse this year

It’s about the sun, but also about stress

Zampitella said the nature of the COVID-19 pandemic this winter could amplify SAD.

“If we’re home and not exposing ourselves to the sun, that’s an increase in the deficiency of vitamin D,” she said. “The coping skills many of us use in order to manage these winter blues, so to speak, we don’t have as much access to them. For example, I enjoy going to the gym and doing yoga. Well, I’m not going to the gym and doing yoga. And I know exercise is a significant coping mechanism, and a way to regulate the neurotransmitters we have in our brain.”

“Even physical touch, being able to go out and do things that are fun, going out to dinner and going to the movies, these things that provide us joy and release the tensions we experience,” she added. “Even people who have lost income because of COVID, lost their job, lost their health insurance, are becoming financially strapped; and their children at home who are being homeschooled, and that becomes a huge factor in all of this. I mean these stressors begin to outweigh the coping skills, and now we’re well on our way to exacerbation of any underlying mental health condition.”

The impact COVID-19 might have on mental health has come up in conversation several times with her clients, Zampitella said.

“More along the lines of, ‘Oh my gosh, here we go, we’re getting into winter and already winter is a hard time because I can’t go outside and do all the things I want to do, and now there’s COVID and there’s all these limitations, and I don’t know how to handle this,’” she said.

“And let’s not underestimate the changes in the way we’re celebrating our winter holidays. I was just talking to someone yesterday who was talking about how sad she was about the fact that for the first time in the lifespan of their family, they can’t celebrate Christmas together. We’re experiencing a lot of losses, and I don’t want to underestimate the impact of the grieving process in the many, many losses we are experiencing this time of the year,” she said. “I think it’s important to remember people are becoming increasingly more aware of what’s missing, what’s taken away from their lives, and if you’re already struggling with this kind of pattern, that certainly would become exacerbated.”

Zampitella and Feldman advise light therapy, which has been used as a treatment for SAD since the 1980s. Light boxes, which are about 20 times more bright than indoor light, mimic the sunlight that’s not available in the winter. People with SAD can sit in front of light boxes for 45 minutes a day to help improve their mood. The devices can be purchased online in a variety of sizes and costs.

People also can be tested for a vitamin D deficiency at their doctor’s office, Zampitella said, but vitamin D can’t be used as a sole treatment because studies on the matter are mixed.

Maintaining a routine is significantly important for maintaining physical, mental and emotional health, Feldman and Zampitella said.

“Making sure you get up, and eat in the morning, and try to get your sleep. Even if you’re sleepy at 7 o’clock at night, really try to keep your sleep regular, whatever it might be, like 10 to 6,” Zampitella said.

Adults need about eight hours of sleep a day, and should wake up at the same time every day with a 30-minute cushion. Teenagers should get nine hours of sleep per day.

“Sleep is essential for mood, concentration and ability to cope,” Feldman said.

The two therapists also recommend reducing exposure to electronics an hour before bedtime, and reducing caffeine. A healthy diet, staying hydrated, yoga and meditation, as well as physical activity are also part of their advice.

“You don’t have to be on the treadmill for 20 or 30 minutes, but if you can get up and do a couple jumping jacks or squats, take a walk around the house and take a walk around the block. Any movement you can have will be so much better than not,” Feldman said. “And yes, being outside is an essential thing to do right now. The fresh air, the sunlight, is really important.”

Being creative helps, when you can’t be in control

They also recommend that individuals discover creative ways to express their feelings — writing art, music, whatever.

“In terms of hobbies, a really great thing to do is create,” Feldman said. “You can take any kind of class online, but if you can create something, whether it’s cooking, or building, or artsy, or craftsy. It’s so much better than binge-watching your favorite Netflix program.”

Zampitella also suggested focusing on the aspects of life you can control, rather than fixating on things you can’t.

“If you’re going to get caught up in, ‘Oh my gosh, the days are so short, what am I going to do?’ you don’t have control over that. But what do you have control over? You have control over your sleep, you have control over what you do with your time, you have control over what you choose to do to help your symptoms,” she said.

All this advice is helpful for anyone, Zampitella said, whether a person has SAD or not.

If you continue to feel depressed after following the advice, seek out a mental health professional, they said. Most are offering therapy online during the pandemic. Zampitella and Feldman said a person should take the time to find the right therapist.

“The way you know is by interviewing them, get them on the phone. I give a free video consultation if someone wants to see me,” Feldman said. “‘Does this person hear me? How do they sound on the phone? Do they get what I’m talking about?’ You can get a sense from talking to somebody how it feels to be talking with them. Do you get a good feeling? Do you like the vibe you’re getting? Hopefully, you got that on your first try, but if you want to check out a couple people and talk to them, that’s fine too. It’s like trying on shoes — you want the fit that feels good for you, and you’re in the best position to know what works for you.”

Zampitella said there’s plenty of ongoing research to discover more about SAD.

“We do a lot of clinical trials for all kinds of mental health disorders, and SAD is included in that. I’m not saying people should be part of a clinical trial, but we are still working on trying to figure out what’s going on and try to prevent it,” she said. “There’s no convincing evidence at this point that starting light therapy or psychotherapy could prevent the onset of it, but preventative treatment may still prove to be exceptionally healthy.”