Seeing the devastation, McNeil said she realized she couldn’t sit back and watch any longer.

McNeil set a goal of raising $5,000 to provide mental health services for free to the Black community.

They’re taking donations through a PayPal link set up by McNeil and she set they have already exceeded their fundraising goal. However, she said they’ve also a high abundance of inquiries of people dealing with trauma wanting services.

Teaming up with Valerie Braunstein from Philly Psychology — a Center City private practice — to combine forces, they’re increasing their fundraising goal to $15,000 to get resources to as many people as possible. McNeil hopes the funds can provide up to eight sessions for free to those who need help to start healing.

Through fundraising, McNeil has been able to expand the collaborative efforts to other Philly Black clinicians who will help provide these resources, including Jabina Coleman and Shana Williams.

“Right now we are looking to diversify the team that we have and have more clinicians come on board and be able to compensate them in a way that does not make them feel slighted, as they are Black clinicians providing services for the Black community,” McNeil said.

McNeil said the eight sessions are sometimes enough for people dealing with direct acute trauma — when it’s happening in the current moment in reaction to things like current events. But for people with more complex trauma that may require more than eight sessions, McNeil said she and the other therapists will work with them on a sliding fee scale, or at a reduced rate.

She added that as white people are having more conversations about their power and privilege, and what they can do to help right now, McNeil suggests supporting and donating to Black-owned organizations and businesses.

“It’s just super important to band together, like we have been doing all week like I’ve never seen before, to make sure that you understand the importance of healing within the devastation that we have all faced throughout this time,” McNeil said. “Not only within the global pandemic, but from peaceful protesting to looting and rioting, what you see is an outward display of anger, frustration, brokenness, and, ultimately, on the journey to healing. So that would be most beneficial to help us along our way.”