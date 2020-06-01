More than 500 people gathered Sunday in front of Philadelphia City Hall for a peace rally, demanding that Minnesota Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s third-degree murder charge be upgraded to murder in the first degree for the death of George Floyd.

“The officer that’s arrested is not enough,” said Philadelphia NAACP Chapter President Rodney Muhammad. “[The other officers] need to be charged and they need to be convicted, and they all need to be sentenced.”

Standing near the statue of civil rights activist Octavius Catto — Philadelphia’s first public monument to an African American erected in 2017 — protestors cheered at calls for Chauvin’s three colleagues to be charged with third-degree murder for standing by while Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for nine minutes.

Still, in the poorest big city in America, Floyd’s death was just the tip of the iceberg.

There was anger aimed at major news outlets, which continued to air the graphic video of Floyd’s final moments, retraumatizing Black people forced to watch it.

“We’re tired of seeing brother George Floyd take his last breath,” explained National Action Network PA Chair Paula Peebles. “We’re tired of hearing him call out for his mother and two daughters.”

They also expressed anger over how Louisville police shot and killed Breonna Taylor in her own home in March, said Melissa Robbins, the Philly activist who helped organize Sunday’s event at City Hall.

Also fresh on people’s minds, said Robbins, was how Ahmaud Arbery couldn’t go for a jog in his own Georgia neighborhood without being followed and fatally shot by two white men.

Demonstrators decried a white woman in Central Park who called the police on a Black bird-watcher and asked local law enforcement to rescue her from an “African American man threatening” her life.

Janes United Methodist Church Pastor Gregory Holston said the way Amy Cooper used “her language and her tone to be able to exploit her white privilege to be able to persecute somebody Black” was learned behavior.