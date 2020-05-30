Updated 12:40 p.m.

Protests are underway in Philadelphia in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, where a police officer has been charged with Floyd’s murder.

A noon protest at City Hall began at Dilworth Plaza with participants socially distanced. They took a knee and observed a moment of silence to show support for victims of police violence.

Several hundred people are in attendance so far, with a small police presence on hand. As the crowd has grown larger, social distancing has diminished.

9 minutes of silent kneeling has ended. Protesters have begun chants of “no justice no peace” and “I can’t breath.” pic.twitter.com/IytA1oF1by — Zachariah Hughes (@ZachHughesNews) May 30, 2020

An additional event, dubbed “Solidarity Against Police Terrorism,” is set to begin at 2 p.m. on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art, organized by Black Lives Matter Philly and Philly for REAL Justice.

Its organizers describe the Art Museum event as “a solidarity action in support of Minneapolis, and the many other uprisings” that have occurred this week in Louisville, Atlanta and other cities across the country protesting police violence against Black individuals. Participants in this event are asked to wear masks to protect themselves and others from the coronavirus, as Philadelphia is still in Gov. Tom Wolf’s “red” phase of the stay-at-home orders.

Local Black Lives Matter organizers raised concerns Friday regarding the protest at noon, saying it has no affiliation with the organization or the Black Lives Matter movement.

Update Thread: We have met with @gyasigetabag. The 12pm demands for this protest have shifted in solidarity with MN and calls for @PHLCouncil to reject the $14M increase to the police budget. This is good. — BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) May 30, 2020

In a Twitter thread Saturday morning, Mayor Jim Kenney commented on the recent murders of Black Americans — including George Floyd, and Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia.

“You should not have to bear witness to the killing of yet another unarmed Black person,” Kenney wrote. “You should not have to feel as though society believes your lives are less valuable than white Americans. And you should not fear for your lives — or for your loved ones — when leaving the house.”

In the midst of a global pandemic, America’s original sin of racism has not gone dormant. It has claimed the lives of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd. — Jim #StayHomePHL Kenney (@PhillyMayor) May 30, 2020

The mayor added that he understands the “need to stand up and make your voices heard,” but pleaded with participants to protest peacefully, social distance as much as possible, and wear masks.

Large protests over Floyd’s death — as well as police brutality and racial violence in America — started Tuesday in Minneapolis and have grown to cities nationwide.

Floyd, 46, died in law enforcement custody on Monday after police arrested him based on a report of a counterfeit bill being passed at a Minneapolis convenience store.

A video of his arrest, taken by a witness, shows Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck. In the video, Floyd pleads with the officers that he can’t breathe.

Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protests have been held in Minneapolis daily, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz fully mobilized the National Guard on Saturday, saying the unrest is “no longer, in any way, about the murder of George Floyd.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting.