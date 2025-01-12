This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Four Philadelphia Police officers are hospitalized after an illegal car meetup ended in a crash.

It happened just before midnight Saturday when police responded to the scene in front of the Target on Monument Road in Wynnefield Heights.

At least 50 vehicles then dispersed, some of them driving recklessly.

Police followed several of those cars to Broad and Tioga in North Philadelphia.

That’s where they say the scene turned violent.

Inspector D.F. Pace said the suspects “were driving at a fast rate of speed, directly at responding officers, causing two vehicles to swerve, crashing into poles and buildings at the side of the road.”

Three of the four officers suffered leg and arm injuries and are in stable condition.

We are still working to learn the status of the fourth officer.

Four people are now in custody.