From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia authorities announced charges Thursday against a man they say tried to run over two police officers during an illegal car meetup over the weekend.

Officials say meetups happened late Saturday at 11 different intersections throughout the city. The incidents attracted large crowds of people and dozens of vehicles and resulted in injuries and property damage, according to 6abc.

The District Attorney’s office announced charges against 25-year-old Deonte Vincent, of Philadelphia, for his alleged part in a meetup in Northeast Philly. Officials said he was one of multiple suspects who fled the scene near the 7400 block of Bustleton Avenue.

Police said he hurt one person and nearly hit two police officers while leaving the scene.

Vincent is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and one count of accident involving death or injury. He’s being held on $1.5 million bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said five police vehicles were also damaged. Between $2,500 to $3,000 in damages occurred at each intersection. Roughly 25 people were cited throughout the weekend, Vanore said.