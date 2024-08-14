Bridging Blocks: The immigration debate comes to Northeast Philly

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Northeast Philadelphia includes many immigrant-dominant neighborhoods. In some communities, about half the population is foreign-born, according to the U.S. Census estimates in 2022.

About a dozen neighbors discussed the topic of immigration during a Bridging Blocks community conversation with WHYY News at the Northeast Regional Library on Tuesday.

For residents like Allyson Batista, it’s personal. She married a person born outside the U.S. about 20 years ago.

And yet, her spouse has yet to obtain a green card through no fault of his own. Batista said the system is broken and it’s not discussed enough that immigrants aren’t guaranteed to see a ruling in their cases.

“I think what’s missing is a real understanding of how immigration policy affects real families,” she said.

Batista is also a board member of American Families United, an advocacy organization that promotes a transparent and predictable immigration process.

She said she was interested in the discussion because not all neighbors are welcoming to immigrants.

“I personally love different cultures and different people so I enjoy having and experiencing different foods and customs,” she said. “But I do think depending on where you live in the city these individuals can face criticism.”