The colorful bursts of fireworks in the sky can be a fun way to mark the Fourth of July holiday – and safe, too, when you’re watching hundreds or thousands of yards away from the launch point.

It’s when people go to set off their own fireworks in the backyard that things tend to go wrong, and injuries ensue.

Every year, Dr. Lauren Carr treats these patients in the emergency room at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in Philadelphia, which has one of the largest pediatric burn centers in the region.

“Everybody who’s worked [here] for a little while has their own anecdote about a significant injury that they saw,” she said. “Whether it’s a child who lost vision in one eye, or I personally had a child who lost several fingers from a blast injury that I took care of.”

Nationally, more than 10,000 people last year went to a hospital for a fireworks-related injury, according to a new U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission report. And a majority of those cases happened in the two weeks before and after the Fourth of July.

Medical experts said there are easy ways to avoid these types of injuries, and if they do occur, there are steps families can take to get the right medical treatment.

“It’s a very quintessential July 4th thing to hand a child a sparkler and have them walk around during the holiday,” Carr said. “But sparklers actually burn at a temperature hot enough to melt metal, so those can cause some pretty significant injuries.”

Most firework injuries involve burns. To determine if a burn needs professional medical attention, Carr said people want to consider two things: location and size.

“What we tell people is if it’s bigger than the size of the person’s palm, then it’s something that should get looked at,” she said.