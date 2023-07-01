Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2023

Philadelphia

Penn’s Landing

July 1st at 8:00 p.m.

Pershing’s Own Concert and Fireworks

Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront

Fishtown

July 2nd at 9:00 p.m.

Rivers Casino Party on the Pier

1001 N. Delaware Avenue

Philadelphia, PA 19125

Center City

July 4th around 9:30 p.m.

Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum

Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert

South Philadelphia

June 30th and July 14th after the Philadelphia Phillies games

Citizen’s Bank Park

1 Citizens Bank Way

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Reading, Pa.

June 29th through July 3rd and July 14th through July 16th after the Reading Fightin’ Phils games

First Energy Stadium

1900 Centre Avenue

Reading, Pennsylvania 19601

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Shillington, Pa.

July 8th at 10:00 p.m.

Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days

Governor Mifflin Intermediate School

600 Governor Drive

Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607

Bucks County

Erwinna, Pa.

July 1st at 8:00 p.m.

Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks

Tinicum Park

963 River Road

Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Langhorne, Pa.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Sesame Place Theme Park

100 Sesame Road

Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Quakertown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Quakertown Community Day

Memorial Park

600 Mill Street

Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951

Southampton, Pa.

July 4th at 9:35 p.m.

Southampton Days Fair

Tamanend Park

1255 Second Street Pike

Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966

Yardley, Pa.

July 1st at Dusk

Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Road

Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Chester County

Downingtown, Pa.

June 23rd at Dusk (rain date June 24th)

St. Joseph’s Parish Festival

332 Manor Avenue

Downingtown, Pa. 19335

East Goshen Twp., Pa.

June 24th at Dusk

Community Day

East Goshen Township Park

1661 Paoli Pike

West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380

Exton, Pa.

July 15th at Dusk

Exton Community Day at Exton Park

132 Church Farm Lane

Exton, Pennsylvania 19341

Kennett Square, Pa.

CANCELED UNTIL 2024

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road

Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

Phoenixville, Pa.

July 2nd at Dusk

Phoenixville Recreation Center and Friendship Field

501 Franklin Avenue

Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

Tredyffrin, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Wilson Farm Park

500 Lee Road

Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087

Delaware County

Aston Township, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields

2881 Pancoast Ave

Aston, Pennsylvania 19014

Bethel Township, Pa.

July 3rd at Dusk

Bethel Springs Elementary School

3280 Foulk Road

Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060

Chester, Pa.

July 8th at Dusk 9:30 p.m.

Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack

Fireworks on the Riverfront at Harrah’s Backyard

777 Harrah’s Boulevard

Chester, Pennsylvania 19013

NOTE: The event is free, but VIP tickets are available for groups of up to 6, with premium fireworks view, private table, BBQ, and more.

Chester, Pa.

July 26th after the Philadelphia Union match

Subaru Park

1 Stadium Drive

Chester, Pennsylvania 19013

Clifton Heights, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 8th)

Clifton Heights Athletic Field

217 N. Springfield Road

Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018

Glenolden, Pa.

June 24th at Dusk

Interboro Athletic Complex

283-299 W. South Avenue

Glenolden, Pennsylvania 19036

Ridley Park, Pa.

July 1st at Dusk

Ridley Park Lake

West Ridley & Constitution

Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078

Upper Darby, Pa.

June 30th at 9:00 p.m.

Upper Darby High School Baseball Field

601 N Lansdowne Avenue

Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026

Lehigh County

Allentown, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

J. Birney Crum Stadium

2027 Linden Street

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

Allentown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Dorney Park

3830 Dorney Park Road

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Allentown, Pa.

July 3rd and July 15th after the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games

Coca-Cola Park

1050 Ironpigs Way

Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Bethlehem, Pa.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Steelstacks

101 Founders Way

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015

Montgomery County

Abington, Pa.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Abington Junior and Senior High Schools

900 Highland Ave

Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

Ambler, Pa.

July 7th

Wissahickon High School

521 Houston Road

Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

Conshohocken, Pa.

July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.

Sutcliffe Park

West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street

Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428

NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.

Limerick, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Waltz Golf Farm

303 W. Ridge Pike

Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468

Lower Providence, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Eagleville Park

100 Parklane Drive

Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403

Narberth, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Narberth Park

80 Windsor Avenue

Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072

Norristown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Elmwood Park

1661 Harding Boulevard

Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

Pottstown, Pa.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

GoFourth! Street Fest

Pottstown Memorial Park

75 W. King Street

Pottstown, PA 19464

Skippack, Pa.

July 4th at Dusk

Palmer Park

4081 Heckler Road

Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426

NOTE: Parking is available for $10 per car, cash only. Proceeds benefit the Special Events Program.

Upper Merion Township, Pa.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Heuser Park

694 West Beidler Road

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City, N.J.

June 30th at 9:30 p.m.

North Beach Atlantic City

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

NOTE: There are several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk including: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat, and Ocean Casino Resort.

Atlantic City, N.J.

July 4th at 10 p.m.

Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk

2831 Boardwalk

Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

Hammonton, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Hammonton Lake Park

100 Sports Drive

Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

Margate City, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

On the beach at Huntington Avenue

Margate City, New Jersey 08402

Burlington County

Bordentown, N.J.

July 1st at Dusk (rain date September 2nd)

Joseph Lawrence Park

316 Ward Avenue

Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

Evesham, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Savich Field

525 East Main Street

Marlton, New Jersey 08053

NOTE: If you are a Marlton resident, you can CLICK HERE to register for a free parking pass.

Florence, N.J.

July 8th at Dusk

Veterans Park behind municipal complex

711 Broad Street

Florence, New Jersey 08518

Maple Shade, N.J.

July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 2nd)

Maple Shade High School

180 Frederick Avenue

Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052

Medford Township, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 7th)

Freedom Park

86 Union Street

Medford, New Jersey 08055

Mount Holly, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Iron Works Park

157 Wollner Drive

Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

Southampton Twp., N.J.

July 8th at Dusk

Red Lion Recreation Park

458 Red Lion Road

Southampton, N.J. 08088

Camden County

Audubon, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Audubon High School football stadium

350 Edgewood Avenue

Audubon, New Jersey 08106

Barrington, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Behind Woodland School

1 School Lane

Barrington, New Jersey 08007

Camden, N.J.

July 4th at 9:30 p.m.

Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront

Camden Waterfront Stadium

401 North Delaware Avenue

Camden, New Jersey 08102

Gloucester City, N.J.

June 24th at Dusk

Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival

Proprietor’s Park

225 King Street

Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030

Haddon Township, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Haddon Township High School football stadium

406 Memorial Avenue

Westmont, New Jersey 08108

Haddonfield, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

Launched from site of former Bancroft School near Haddonfield High School

401 Kings Highway East

Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033

NOTE: The best viewing areas for the fireworks will be from Kings Highway, the high school parking lot immediately to the right side of the high school and the adjacent Lullworth Hall parking lot.

Cape May County

Avalon, N.J.

July 4th at 8:45 p.m.

30th Street Beach

Avalon, New Jersey 08202

Cape May, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Along the beach in front of Congress Hall

714 Beach Avenue

Cape May, NJ 08204

Lower Township, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.

On the Bayfront

Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue

North Cape May, New Jersey 08204

Middle Township, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Clarence Davies Sports Complex

626 Goshen Road

Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

Ocean City, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Ocean City Boardwalk

Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

Sea Isle City, N.J.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

50th Street Beach

Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243

Stone Harbor, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Beachfront

Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

Wildwood, N.J.

June 30th, July 4th and July 7th at 10:00 p.m.

Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach

Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk

Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

Cumberland County

Bridgeton, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 8th)

Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park

4 Burt Street

Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302

Millville, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Union Lake Park

1414 Canal Street

Millville, New Jersey 08332

Vineland, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Vineland High School

2880 E Chestnut Avenue

Vineland, New Jersey 08361

Gloucester County

Monroe Township, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Owen’s Park

700 N Tuckahoe Road

Williamstown, New Jersey 08094

Washington Township, N.J.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Washington Township High School Complex

529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road

Sewell, New Jersey 08080

Westville, N.J.

June 24th at Dusk

River Drive

Westville, New Jersey 08093

Woodbury, N.J.

July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 8th)

Woodbury High School

25 N. Broad Street

Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

Mercer County

East Windsor, N.J.

July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 3rd)

Etra Lake Park

Disbrow Hill Road

East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

Hamilton, N.J.

June 30th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 1st)

Veterans Park, South Side

2388 Kuser Road

Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690

Lawrence Township, N.J.

June 30th at 9:30 p.m.

Rider University

2083 Lawrenceville Road

Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

Trenton, N.J.

July 4th after the Trenton Thunder game

Arm & Hammer Park

1 Thunder Road

Trenton, New Jersey 08611

West Windsor Twp., N.J.

June 30th, July 3rd, 4th and 8th at 9:30 p.m.

L.E.A.D. Fest

Mercer County Park Fairgrounds

1638 Old Trenton Road

West Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550

NOTE: Admission to the fair is $5 during the week and $8 on the weekend.

Ocean County

Barnegat, N.J.

July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 8th)

Barnegat High School

180 Bengal Boulevard

Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

Beach Haven, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Bay Village

9th and Bay Avenue

Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

Beachwood, N.J.

July 4th at 9 p.m.

Beachfront along the Toms River

Beachwood, New Jersey 08721

Brick Township, N.J.

June 29th, July 6th, July 13th and July 20st at Dusk

Brick SummerFest

Windward Beach Park

265 Princeton Avenue

Brick, New Jersey 08724

Jackson, N.J.

July 1st through July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Coca-Cola July 4th Fest – Lakefront

Six Flags Great Adventure

1 Six Flags Boulevard

Jackson, New Jersey 08527

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Jackson, N.J.

July 9th at Dusk

Fireworks and Food Trucks Extravaganza

Johnson Memorial Park

200 Kierych Memorial Drive

Jackson, New Jersey 08527

Lacey Township, N.J.

July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Lacey Township High School

73 Haines Street

Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

Lakehurst, N.J.

July 3rd at Dusk

Lake Horicon

301 Union Avenue

Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733

Lakewood, N.J.

July 4th and July 7th after the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game

First Energy Park

2 Stadium Way

Lakewood, New Jersey 08701

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Lavallette, N.J.

July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)

Lavallette Gazebo

Bay Boulevard

Lavallette, New Jersey 08735

Plumsted, N.J.

July 8th at Dusk

New Egypt High School

117 Evergreen Road

New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.

June 29th and July 6th at Dusk

Jenkinson’s Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave

Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

Seaside Heights, N.J.

July 4th and July 12th at 9:30 p.m.

Seaside Heights Boardwalk

Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751

Tuckerton, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Tuckerton Seaport

120 W. Main Street

Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087

Salem County

Woodstown, N.J.

July 4th at Dusk

Marlton Park

123 Marlton Road

Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098

Delaware

New Castle County

Hockessin, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library, and Artesian Soccer Fields

Hockessin, Delaware 19707

Middletown, Del.

July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)

Silver Lake Park

200 E Cochran Street

Middletown, Delaware 19709

Newark, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

University of Delaware Athletic Complex

625 Marvin Drive

Newark, Delaware 19713

Wilmington, Del.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)

Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park

Along the Christiana River

Wilmington, DE 19801

Wilmington, Del.

July 7th after the Wilmington Blue Rocks game

Frawley Stadium

801 Shipyard Drive

Wilmington, Delaware 19801

NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Sussex County

Bethany Beach, Del.

RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 3

Downtown on the beach

Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930

Dewey Beach, Del.

July 4th at 9:00 p.m.

Bayside in front of Northbeach

125 McKinnley Street

Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971

Laurel, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Janosik Park

201-299 Front Street

Laurel, Delaware 19956

Lewes, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Downtown Lewes Beach near Second Street

Lewes, Delaware 19958

Millsboro, Del.

June 24th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 25th)

Cupola Park

Morris Street at Hunters Point

Millsboro, Delaware 19966

Rehoboth Beach, Del.

July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.

Launched from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971

Kent County

Dover, Del.

July 4th at 9:15 p.m.

Legislative Hall

411 Legislative Avenue

Dover, Delaware 19901

Smyrna/Clayton, Del.

July 4th at Dusk

Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School

500 Duck Creek Parkway

Smyrna, Delaware 19977