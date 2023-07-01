Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2023

Check out our full list to see where July 4 fireworks displays are happening in your neighborhood.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • June 30, 2023
Fireworks display

Fireworks over the Art Museum close out the 2019 Independence Day celebrations on the Parkway. (Bastiaan Slabbers for WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

No matter where you plan to celebrate, there are dozens of July 4th fireworks celebrations happening all across the Delaware Valley.

Check out our full list to see where they are happening in your neighborhood.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Find the fireworks closest to you:

Philadelphia

Penn’s Landing
July 1st at 8:00 p.m.
Pershing’s Own Concert and Fireworks
Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront

Fishtown
July 2nd at 9:00 p.m.
Rivers Casino Party on the Pier
1001 N. Delaware Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125

Center City
July 4th around 9:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum
Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert

South Philadelphia
June 30th and July 14th after the Philadelphia Phillies games
Citizen’s Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Pennsylvania

Berks County

Reading, Pa.
June 29th through July 3rd and July 14th through July 16th after the Reading Fightin’ Phils games
First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Shillington, Pa.
July 8th at 10:00 p.m.
Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days
Governor Mifflin Intermediate School
600 Governor Drive
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607

Bucks County

Erwinna, Pa.
July 1st at 8:00 p.m.
Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks
Tinicum Park
963 River Road
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Langhorne, Pa.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Quakertown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Quakertown Community Day
Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951

Southampton, Pa.
July 4th at 9:35 p.m.
Southampton Days Fair
Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966

Yardley, Pa.
July 1st at Dusk
Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Chester County

Downingtown, Pa.
June 23rd at Dusk (rain date June 24th)
St. Joseph’s Parish Festival
332 Manor Avenue
Downingtown, Pa. 19335

East Goshen Twp., Pa.
June 24th at Dusk
Community Day
East Goshen Township Park
1661 Paoli Pike
West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380

Exton, Pa.
July 15th at Dusk
Exton Community Day at Exton Park
132 Church Farm Lane
Exton, Pennsylvania 19341

Kennett Square, Pa.
CANCELED UNTIL 2024
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348

Phoenixville, Pa.
July 2nd at Dusk
Phoenixville Recreation Center and Friendship Field
501 Franklin Avenue
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460

Tredyffrin, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087

Delaware County

Aston Township, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014

Bethel Township, Pa.
July 3rd at Dusk
Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060

Chester, Pa.
July 8th at Dusk 9:30 p.m.
Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack
Fireworks on the Riverfront at Harrah’s Backyard
777 Harrah’s Boulevard
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
NOTE: The event is free, but VIP tickets are available for groups of up to 6, with premium fireworks view, private table, BBQ, and more.

Chester, Pa.
July 26th after the Philadelphia Union match
Subaru Park
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013

Clifton Heights, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 8th)
Clifton Heights Athletic Field
217 N. Springfield Road
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018

Glenolden, Pa.
June 24th at Dusk
Interboro Athletic Complex
283-299 W. South Avenue
Glenolden, Pennsylvania 19036

Ridley Park, Pa.
July 1st at Dusk
Ridley Park Lake
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078

Upper Darby, Pa.
June 30th at 9:00 p.m.
Upper Darby High School Baseball Field
601 N Lansdowne Avenue
Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026

Lehigh County

Allentown, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
J. Birney Crum Stadium
2027 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104

Allentown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Allentown, Pa.
July 3rd and July 15th after the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games
Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Bethlehem, Pa.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Steelstacks
101 Founders Way
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015

Montgomery County

Abington, Pa.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Abington Junior and Senior High Schools
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001

Ambler, Pa.
July 7th
Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002

Conshohocken, Pa.
July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428
NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.

Limerick, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468

Lower Providence, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403

Narberth, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072

Norristown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401

Pottstown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
GoFourth! Street Fest
Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464

Skippack, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426
NOTE: Parking is available for $10 per car, cash only. Proceeds benefit the Special Events Program.

Upper Merion Township, Pa.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406

New Jersey

Atlantic County

Atlantic City, N.J.
June 30th at 9:30 p.m.
North Beach Atlantic City
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
NOTE: There are several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk including: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat, and Ocean Casino Resort.

Atlantic City, N.J.
July 4th at 10 p.m.
Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk
2831 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401

Hammonton, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Hammonton Lake Park
100 Sports Drive
Hammonton, New Jersey 08037

Margate City, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
On the beach at Huntington Avenue
Margate City, New Jersey 08402

Burlington County

Bordentown, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date September 2nd)
Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

Evesham, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Savich Field
525 East Main Street
Marlton, New Jersey 08053
NOTE: If you are a Marlton resident, you can CLICK HERE to register for a free parking pass.

Florence, N.J.
July 8th at Dusk
Veterans Park behind municipal complex
711 Broad Street
Florence, New Jersey 08518

Maple Shade, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 2nd)
Maple Shade High School
180 Frederick Avenue
Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052

Medford Township, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 7th)
Freedom Park
86 Union Street
Medford, New Jersey 08055

Mount Holly, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk
Iron Works Park
157 Wollner Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060

Southampton Twp., N.J.
July 8th at Dusk
Red Lion Recreation Park
458 Red Lion Road
Southampton, N.J. 08088

Camden County

Audubon, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106

Barrington, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk
Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007

Camden, N.J.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront
Camden Waterfront Stadium
401 North Delaware Avenue
Camden, New Jersey 08102

Gloucester City, N.J.
June 24th at Dusk
Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival
Proprietor’s Park
225 King Street
Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030

Haddon Township, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108

Haddonfield, N.J.
July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
Launched from site of former Bancroft School near Haddonfield High School
401 Kings Highway East
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
NOTE: The best viewing areas for the fireworks will be from Kings Highway, the high school parking lot immediately to the right side of the high school and the adjacent Lullworth Hall parking lot.

Cape May County

Avalon, N.J.
July 4th at 8:45 p.m.
30th Street Beach
Avalon, New Jersey 08202

Cape May, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Along the beach in front of Congress Hall
714 Beach Avenue
Cape May, NJ 08204

Lower Township, N.J.
July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
On the Bayfront
Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue
North Cape May, New Jersey 08204

Middle Township, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Clarence Davies Sports Complex
626 Goshen Road
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210

Ocean City, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City, New Jersey 08226

Sea Isle City, N.J.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
50th Street Beach
Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243

Stone Harbor, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Beachfront
Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247

Wildwood, N.J.
June 30th, July 4th and July 7th at 10:00 p.m.
Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach
Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk
Wildwood, New Jersey 08260

Cumberland County

Bridgeton, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 8th)
Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park
4 Burt Street
Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302

Millville, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Union Lake Park
1414 Canal Street
Millville, New Jersey 08332

Vineland, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Vineland High School
2880 E Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08361

Gloucester County

Monroe Township, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Owen’s Park
700 N Tuckahoe Road
Williamstown, New Jersey 08094

Washington Township, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080

Westville, N.J.
June 24th at Dusk
River Drive
Westville, New Jersey 08093

Woodbury, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 8th)
Woodbury High School
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096

Mercer County

East Windsor, N.J.
July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 3rd)
Etra Lake Park
Disbrow Hill Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520

Hamilton, N.J.
June 30th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 1st)
Veterans Park, South Side
2388 Kuser Road
Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690

Lawrence Township, N.J.
June 30th at 9:30 p.m.
Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648

Trenton, N.J.
July 4th after the Trenton Thunder game
Arm & Hammer Park
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611

West Windsor Twp., N.J.
June 30th, July 3rd, 4th and 8th at 9:30 p.m.
L.E.A.D. Fest
Mercer County Park Fairgrounds
1638 Old Trenton Road
West Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550
NOTE: Admission to the fair is $5 during the week and $8 on the weekend.

Ocean County

Barnegat, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 8th)
Barnegat High School
180 Bengal Boulevard
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005

Beach Haven, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008

Beachwood, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Beachfront along the Toms River
Beachwood, New Jersey 08721

Brick Township, N.J.
June 29th, July 6th, July 13th and July 20st at Dusk
Brick SummerFest
Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724

Jackson, N.J.
July 1st through July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest – Lakefront
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Jackson, N.J.
July 9th at Dusk
Fireworks and Food Trucks Extravaganza
Johnson Memorial Park
200 Kierych Memorial Drive
Jackson, New Jersey 08527

Lacey Township, N.J.
July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734

Lakehurst, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk
Lake Horicon
301 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733

Lakewood, N.J.
July 4th and July 7th after the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game
First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Lavallette, N.J.
July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)
Lavallette Gazebo
Bay Boulevard
Lavallette, New Jersey 08735

Plumsted, N.J.
July 8th at Dusk
New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533

Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
June 29th and July 6th at Dusk
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742

Seaside Heights, N.J.
July 4th and July 12th at 9:30 p.m.
Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751

Tuckerton, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Tuckerton Seaport
120 W. Main Street
Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087

Salem County

Woodstown, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Marlton Park
123 Marlton Road
Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098

Delaware

New Castle County

Hockessin, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library, and Artesian Soccer Fields
Hockessin, Delaware 19707

Middletown, Del.
July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709

Newark, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713

Wilmington, Del.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park
Along the Christiana River
Wilmington, DE 19801

Wilmington, Del.
July 7th after the Wilmington Blue Rocks game
Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.

Sussex County

Bethany Beach, Del.
RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 3
Downtown on the beach
Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930

Dewey Beach, Del.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Bayside in front of Northbeach
125 McKinnley Street
Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971

Laurel, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Janosik Park
201-299 Front Street
Laurel, Delaware 19956

Lewes, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Downtown Lewes Beach near Second Street
Lewes, Delaware 19958

Millsboro, Del.
June 24th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 25th)
Cupola Park
Morris Street at Hunters Point
Millsboro, Delaware 19966

Rehoboth Beach, Del.
July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.
Launched from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971

Kent County

Dover, Del.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901

Smyrna/Clayton, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School
500 Duck Creek Parkway
Smyrna, Delaware 19977

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate