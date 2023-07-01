Philadelphia area July 4th fireworks list for 2023
Check out our full list to see where July 4 fireworks displays are happening in your neighborhood.
No matter where you plan to celebrate, there are dozens of July 4th fireworks celebrations happening all across the Delaware Valley.
- Philadelphia
- Rest of Pennsylvania
- New Jersey
- Delaware
Philadelphia
Penn’s Landing
July 1st at 8:00 p.m.
Pershing’s Own Concert and Fireworks
Great Plaza at Delaware River Waterfront
Fishtown
July 2nd at 9:00 p.m.
Rivers Casino Party on the Pier
1001 N. Delaware Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
Center City
July 4th around 9:30 p.m.
Ben Franklin Parkway at Art Museum
Following the Wawa Welcome America Concert
South Philadelphia
June 30th and July 14th after the Philadelphia Phillies games
Citizen’s Bank Park
1 Citizens Bank Way
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19148
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Pennsylvania
Berks County
Reading, Pa.
June 29th through July 3rd and July 14th through July 16th after the Reading Fightin’ Phils games
First Energy Stadium
1900 Centre Avenue
Reading, Pennsylvania 19601
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Shillington, Pa.
July 8th at 10:00 p.m.
Greater Governor Mifflin Community Days
Governor Mifflin Intermediate School
600 Governor Drive
Shillington, Pennsylvania 19607
Bucks County
Erwinna, Pa.
July 1st at 8:00 p.m.
Riverside Symphonia Concert and Fireworks
Tinicum Park
963 River Road
Erwinna, Pennsylvania 18920
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Langhorne, Pa.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Sesame Place Theme Park
100 Sesame Road
Langhorne, Pennsylvania 19047
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Quakertown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Quakertown Community Day
Memorial Park
600 Mill Street
Quakertown, Pennsylvania 18951
Southampton, Pa.
July 4th at 9:35 p.m.
Southampton Days Fair
Tamanend Park
1255 Second Street Pike
Southampton, Pennsylvania 18966
Yardley, Pa.
July 1st at Dusk
Saturday unWINEd at Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Road
Yardley, Pennsylvania 19067
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Chester County
Downingtown, Pa.
June 23rd at Dusk (rain date June 24th)
St. Joseph’s Parish Festival
332 Manor Avenue
Downingtown, Pa. 19335
East Goshen Twp., Pa.
June 24th at Dusk
Community Day
East Goshen Township Park
1661 Paoli Pike
West Chester, Pennsylvania 19380
Exton, Pa.
July 15th at Dusk
Exton Community Day at Exton Park
132 Church Farm Lane
Exton, Pennsylvania 19341
Kennett Square, Pa.
CANCELED UNTIL 2024
Longwood Gardens
1001 Longwood Road
Kennett Square, Pennsylvania 19348
Phoenixville, Pa.
July 2nd at Dusk
Phoenixville Recreation Center and Friendship Field
501 Franklin Avenue
Phoenixville, Pennsylvania 19460
Tredyffrin, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Wilson Farm Park
500 Lee Road
Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania 19087
Delaware County
Aston Township, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Sun Valley High School Athletic Fields
2881 Pancoast Ave
Aston, Pennsylvania 19014
Bethel Township, Pa.
July 3rd at Dusk
Bethel Springs Elementary School
3280 Foulk Road
Garnet Valley, Pennsylvania 19060
Chester, Pa.
July 8th at Dusk 9:30 p.m.
Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack
Fireworks on the Riverfront at Harrah’s Backyard
777 Harrah’s Boulevard
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
NOTE: The event is free, but VIP tickets are available for groups of up to 6, with premium fireworks view, private table, BBQ, and more.
Chester, Pa.
July 26th after the Philadelphia Union match
Subaru Park
1 Stadium Drive
Chester, Pennsylvania 19013
Clifton Heights, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 8th)
Clifton Heights Athletic Field
217 N. Springfield Road
Clifton Heights, Pennsylvania 19018
Glenolden, Pa.
June 24th at Dusk
Interboro Athletic Complex
283-299 W. South Avenue
Glenolden, Pennsylvania 19036
Ridley Park, Pa.
July 1st at Dusk
Ridley Park Lake
West Ridley & Constitution
Ridley Park, Pennsylvania 19078
Upper Darby, Pa.
June 30th at 9:00 p.m.
Upper Darby High School Baseball Field
601 N Lansdowne Avenue
Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania 19026
Lehigh County
Allentown, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
J. Birney Crum Stadium
2027 Linden Street
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
Allentown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Dorney Park
3830 Dorney Park Road
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18104
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Allentown, Pa.
July 3rd and July 15th after the Lehigh Valley IronPigs games
Coca-Cola Park
1050 Ironpigs Way
Allentown, Pennsylvania 18109
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Bethlehem, Pa.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Steelstacks
101 Founders Way
Bethlehem, Pennsylvania 18015
Montgomery County
Abington, Pa.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Abington Junior and Senior High Schools
900 Highland Ave
Abington, Pennsylvania 19001
Ambler, Pa.
July 7th
Wissahickon High School
521 Houston Road
Ambler, Pennsylvania 19002
Conshohocken, Pa.
July 3rd at 9:30 p.m.
Sutcliffe Park
West 9th Avenue and Freedley Street
Conshohocken, Pennsylvania 19428
NOTE: Sutcliffe Park and surrounding areas will be closed to spectators to allow a larger display that can be watched throughout the borough.
Limerick, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Waltz Golf Farm
303 W. Ridge Pike
Limerick, Pennsylvania 19468
Lower Providence, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Eagleville Park
100 Parklane Drive
Eagleville, Pennsylvania 19403
Narberth, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Narberth Park
80 Windsor Avenue
Narberth, Pennsylvania 19072
Norristown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Elmwood Park
1661 Harding Boulevard
Norristown, Pennsylvania 19401
Pottstown, Pa.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
GoFourth! Street Fest
Pottstown Memorial Park
75 W. King Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
Skippack, Pa.
July 4th at Dusk
Palmer Park
4081 Heckler Road
Skippack, Pennsylvania 19426
NOTE: Parking is available for $10 per car, cash only. Proceeds benefit the Special Events Program.
Upper Merion Township, Pa.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Heuser Park
694 West Beidler Road
King of Prussia, Pennsylvania 19406
New Jersey
Atlantic County
Atlantic City, N.J.
June 30th at 9:30 p.m.
North Beach Atlantic City
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
NOTE: There are several viewing locations throughout the north end of the boardwalk including: Steel Pier, Resorts Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Showboat, and Ocean Casino Resort.
Atlantic City, N.J.
July 4th at 10 p.m.
Tropicana Casino and Resort and along the Boardwalk
2831 Boardwalk
Atlantic City, New Jersey 08401
Hammonton, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Hammonton Lake Park
100 Sports Drive
Hammonton, New Jersey 08037
Margate City, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
On the beach at Huntington Avenue
Margate City, New Jersey 08402
Burlington County
Bordentown, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date September 2nd)
Joseph Lawrence Park
316 Ward Avenue
Bordentown, New Jersey 08505
Evesham, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Savich Field
525 East Main Street
Marlton, New Jersey 08053
NOTE: If you are a Marlton resident, you can CLICK HERE to register for a free parking pass.
Florence, N.J.
July 8th at Dusk
Veterans Park behind municipal complex
711 Broad Street
Florence, New Jersey 08518
Maple Shade, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 2nd)
Maple Shade High School
180 Frederick Avenue
Maple Shade, New Jersey 08052
Medford Township, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 7th)
Freedom Park
86 Union Street
Medford, New Jersey 08055
Mount Holly, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk
Iron Works Park
157 Wollner Drive
Mount Holly, New Jersey 08060
Southampton Twp., N.J.
July 8th at Dusk
Red Lion Recreation Park
458 Red Lion Road
Southampton, N.J. 08088
Camden County
Audubon, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Audubon High School football stadium
350 Edgewood Avenue
Audubon, New Jersey 08106
Barrington, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk
Behind Woodland School
1 School Lane
Barrington, New Jersey 08007
Camden, N.J.
July 4th at 9:30 p.m.
Freedom Festival on the Camden Waterfront
Camden Waterfront Stadium
401 North Delaware Avenue
Camden, New Jersey 08102
Gloucester City, N.J.
June 24th at Dusk
Food Trucks and Fireworks Festival
Proprietor’s Park
225 King Street
Gloucester City, New Jersey 08030
Haddon Township, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Haddon Township High School football stadium
406 Memorial Avenue
Westmont, New Jersey 08108
Haddonfield, N.J.
July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
Launched from site of former Bancroft School near Haddonfield High School
401 Kings Highway East
Haddonfield, New Jersey 08033
NOTE: The best viewing areas for the fireworks will be from Kings Highway, the high school parking lot immediately to the right side of the high school and the adjacent Lullworth Hall parking lot.
Cape May County
Avalon, N.J.
July 4th at 8:45 p.m.
30th Street Beach
Avalon, New Jersey 08202
Cape May, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Along the beach in front of Congress Hall
714 Beach Avenue
Cape May, NJ 08204
Lower Township, N.J.
July 3rd at 9:00 p.m.
On the Bayfront
Beach Drive and Emerson Avenue
North Cape May, New Jersey 08204
Middle Township, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Clarence Davies Sports Complex
626 Goshen Road
Cape May Court House, New Jersey 08210
Ocean City, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Ocean City Boardwalk
Ocean City, New Jersey 08226
Sea Isle City, N.J.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
50th Street Beach
Sea Isle City, New Jersey 08243
Stone Harbor, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Beachfront
Stone Harbor, New Jersey 08247
Wildwood, N.J.
June 30th, July 4th and July 7th at 10:00 p.m.
Launched from Pine Avenue & the Beach
Fireworks are visible from anywhere on the Boardwalk
Wildwood, New Jersey 08260
Cumberland County
Bridgeton, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 8th)
Alden Field in Bridgeton City Park
4 Burt Street
Bridgeton, New Jersey 08302
Millville, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Union Lake Park
1414 Canal Street
Millville, New Jersey 08332
Vineland, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Vineland High School
2880 E Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, New Jersey 08361
Gloucester County
Monroe Township, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Owen’s Park
700 N Tuckahoe Road
Williamstown, New Jersey 08094
Washington Township, N.J.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Washington Township High School Complex
529 Hurffville Crosskeys Road
Sewell, New Jersey 08080
Westville, N.J.
June 24th at Dusk
River Drive
Westville, New Jersey 08093
Woodbury, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 8th)
Woodbury High School
25 N. Broad Street
Woodbury, New Jersey 08096
Mercer County
East Windsor, N.J.
July 1st at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 3rd)
Etra Lake Park
Disbrow Hill Road
East Windsor, New Jersey 08520
Hamilton, N.J.
June 30th at 9:30 p.m. (rain date July 1st)
Veterans Park, South Side
2388 Kuser Road
Hamilton Township, New Jersey 08690
Lawrence Township, N.J.
June 30th at 9:30 p.m.
Rider University
2083 Lawrenceville Road
Lawrenceville, New Jersey 08648
Trenton, N.J.
July 4th after the Trenton Thunder game
Arm & Hammer Park
1 Thunder Road
Trenton, New Jersey 08611
West Windsor Twp., N.J.
June 30th, July 3rd, 4th and 8th at 9:30 p.m.
L.E.A.D. Fest
Mercer County Park Fairgrounds
1638 Old Trenton Road
West Windsor Township, New Jersey 08550
NOTE: Admission to the fair is $5 during the week and $8 on the weekend.
Ocean County
Barnegat, N.J.
July 1st at Dusk (rain date July 8th)
Barnegat High School
180 Bengal Boulevard
Barnegat, New Jersey 08005
Beach Haven, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Bay Village
9th and Bay Avenue
Bay Village, New Jersey 08008
Beachwood, N.J.
July 4th at 9 p.m.
Beachfront along the Toms River
Beachwood, New Jersey 08721
Brick Township, N.J.
June 29th, July 6th, July 13th and July 20st at Dusk
Brick SummerFest
Windward Beach Park
265 Princeton Avenue
Brick, New Jersey 08724
Jackson, N.J.
July 1st through July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest – Lakefront
Six Flags Great Adventure
1 Six Flags Boulevard
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Jackson, N.J.
July 9th at Dusk
Fireworks and Food Trucks Extravaganza
Johnson Memorial Park
200 Kierych Memorial Drive
Jackson, New Jersey 08527
Lacey Township, N.J.
July 3rd at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Lacey Township High School
73 Haines Street
Lanoka Harbor, New Jersey 08734
Lakehurst, N.J.
July 3rd at Dusk
Lake Horicon
301 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, New Jersey 08733
Lakewood, N.J.
July 4th and July 7th after the Jersey Shore Blue Claws game
First Energy Park
2 Stadium Way
Lakewood, New Jersey 08701
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Lavallette, N.J.
July 2nd at Dusk (rain date July 9th)
Lavallette Gazebo
Bay Boulevard
Lavallette, New Jersey 08735
Plumsted, N.J.
July 8th at Dusk
New Egypt High School
117 Evergreen Road
New Egypt, New Jersey 08533
Point Pleasant Beach, N.J.
June 29th and July 6th at Dusk
Jenkinson’s Boardwalk
300 Ocean Ave
Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey 08742
Seaside Heights, N.J.
July 4th and July 12th at 9:30 p.m.
Seaside Heights Boardwalk
Seaside Heights, New Jersey 08751
Tuckerton, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Tuckerton Seaport
120 W. Main Street
Tuckerton, New Jersey 08087
Salem County
Woodstown, N.J.
July 4th at Dusk
Marlton Park
123 Marlton Road
Pilesgrove, New Jersey 08098
Delaware
New Castle County
Hockessin, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Swift Park, Piedmont Baseball Fields, Hockessin Library, and Artesian Soccer Fields
Hockessin, Delaware 19707
Middletown, Del.
July 4th at Dusk (rain date July 5th)
Silver Lake Park
200 E Cochran Street
Middletown, Delaware 19709
Newark, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
University of Delaware Athletic Complex
625 Marvin Drive
Newark, Delaware 19713
Wilmington, Del.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m. (rain date July 5th)
Tubman-Garrett Riverfront Park
Along the Christiana River
Wilmington, DE 19801
Wilmington, Del.
July 7th after the Wilmington Blue Rocks game
Frawley Stadium
801 Shipyard Drive
Wilmington, Delaware 19801
NOTE: Admission required. CLICK HERE to buy tickets.
Sussex County
Bethany Beach, Del.
RESCHEDULED TO SEPTEMBER 3
Downtown on the beach
Bethany Beach, Delaware 19930
Dewey Beach, Del.
July 4th at 9:00 p.m.
Bayside in front of Northbeach
125 McKinnley Street
Dewey Beach, Delaware 19971
Laurel, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Janosik Park
201-299 Front Street
Laurel, Delaware 19956
Lewes, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Downtown Lewes Beach near Second Street
Lewes, Delaware 19958
Millsboro, Del.
June 24th at 9 p.m. (rain date June 25th)
Cupola Park
Morris Street at Hunters Point
Millsboro, Delaware 19966
Rehoboth Beach, Del.
July 2nd at 9:30 p.m.
Launched from the beach between Philadelphia and Hickman Streets
Rehoboth Beach, Delaware 19971
Kent County
Dover, Del.
July 4th at 9:15 p.m.
Legislative Hall
411 Legislative Avenue
Dover, Delaware 19901
Smyrna/Clayton, Del.
July 4th at Dusk
Little League Fields across from Smyrna High School and Middle School
500 Duck Creek Parkway
Smyrna, Delaware 19977
