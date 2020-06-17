Friday’s celebrations will take place amid more than three weeks of civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Philadelphia, like other metropolitan areas around the country, has been home to a steady stream of protests regarding racism in the U.S.

With the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of this week’s events will be virtual.

Here’s a breakdown of how Philly will be marking the day:

Juneteenth with the Museum

Host: Museum of the American Revolution

When: Friday 9 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Where: Online

The museum will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth — the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the country — and will explore the continuing struggle for equality. The event will feature the one-woman show “Freedom on the Horizon” with historical interpreter Nastassia Parker on Facebook Live, an Instagram Live Q&A with the museum’s Manager of Gallery Interpretation, and more.

Black Lives Matter Fashion Protest

Host: World of Grandeur

When: Friday 12 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Liberty Bell

Tickets: $1 – $5

World of Grandeur is showcasing a Black Lives Matter runway and performance art protest. The show will begin at the Liberty Bell and travel along a portion of the underground railroad. Before the runway show, a series of artists will perform. The march concludes at the Liberty Bell Center.

Juneteenth Virtual Roundtable for Justice

Host: For Our Future Pennsylvania

When: Friday 1 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Where: Zoom

During a town hall with Rep. Chris Rabb, For Our Future Pennsylvania will discuss what steps the Pennsylvania Legislature could take to reform the criminal justice system.

Jawnteenth

Host: Black Lives Matter Philly

When: Friday 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Where: Malcolm X Park, 5100 Pine St. Philadelphia, Pa.

The Philadelphia chapter of Black Lives Matter will celebrate Black joy, freedom and resistance with food, music, marching and dancing. Masks and physical distancing are encouraged.