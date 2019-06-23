For some West Philadelphia residents, there was no better place for this year’s Juneteenth Parade and Festival than along the 52nd Street business corridor, with the march ending Saturday at Malcolm X Park at 52nd and Pine streets.

“It’s just a beautiful thing to have it in our neighborhood, and to be able to just have people walk out their house and walk across the street and see what’s going on,” said Ericalynn Cotton, who lives at 50th and Westminster.

Juneteenth is the annual commemoration of June 19, 1865, when the abolition of slavery was announced in Texas more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. But more broadly, Juneteenth is a celebration of the end of slavery throughout the United States. This year marks the 400th anniversary of the arrival in Virginia of the first ship carrying enslaved Africans.

Philadelphia has hosted a Juneteenth Parade since 2016, when it was conceived by Kenny Gamble and Ali Salahuddin. There was also a celebration June 15 at Germantown’s Johnson House Historic Site, which was a stop along the Underground Railroad.

The parade was formerly hosted in Center City, but this year its organizers — who also hope to make the parade as big as the Mummers — decided to move it to West Philadelphia. And for people living there, the celebration was a point of pride and positivity for the community.

Cotton runs Elle by El, a clothing line focused on black culture. Saturday, she sold T-shirts that read “Black” or “Dope” with the letters A and O in those words replaced by the outline of the African continent.

She said it was a privilege to be a vendor at Juneteenth and in her own neighborhood.

“I think it helps us economically, just because we live here, and we are making things to sell, so now it’s going to help us pay our bills, pay our mortgage, pay our taxes and all those sorts of things,” Cotton said.

During Saturday’s parade, which started at noon at 52nd and Jefferson streets, an estimated 2,200 people, representing local dance troupes, drumlines and nonprofits, marched or rode floats. (Organizers expected a crowd of about 8,000 would turn out to watch the parade, though event-day numbers were not immediately available.)