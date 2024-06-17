From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Thousands lined the sidewalks of 52nd Street in West Philadelphia on Sunday for this year’s Juneteenth Parade.

Floats, convertibles and music and dance performances were center stage for the annual celebration that marks when the last enslaved Black Americans were told they had been freed two years earlier by President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.