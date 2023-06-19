Michael Muhammad made sure to tell the dads at the festival “Happy Father’s Day” each chance he could. He took the day to reflect on the impact being a father has made in his life, especially when helping his community.

“If I have something to share, I’m going to share it,” Muhammad said. “I’m going to find a way to get it out, and then you know, hopefully with the will of God, that it will make a difference. That’s what my purpose is, so I want to live out my purpose.”

Multiple Juneteenth events will take place Monday, including the Juneteenth Block Party at the African American Museum, the Fourth Annual Millennial Juneteenth Festival at Kingsessing Rec Center, and featured programming at the Please Touch Museum. Delaware County will also be hosting its Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration.