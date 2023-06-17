Juneteenth in Delaware: Celebrating freedom while fighting for equality and justice

Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday officially known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, commemorates the liberation of enslaved African Americans who had not been told of their liberation. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law.

The name of the holiday comes from June 19, the day Major General Gordon Granger issued an order in 1865 declaring freedom for slaves in Texas. Originally observed in Galveston, Juneteenth has evolved into an annual celebration of African-American culture across the country.

However, in Delaware, the end of slavery did not occur until the ratification of the 13th Amendment in December of 1865.

Even after slavery was abolished, the Black population continued to face racial discrimination and oppression. Even in the modern day, leaders like Ayanna Khan, the founding president of the Delaware Black Chamber of Commerce, recognize that the legacy of enslavement and disenfranchisement can mean that those issues have consequences lasting to the present. Khan launched the DBCC chapter in Delaware in 2020 after noticing the underserved community who needed assistance with their small businesses.

“African Americans in our country, they’re still going through all these unique challenges with access systemically, Black Americans traditionally just have less access,” said Khan. “We’re talking about less access across the board to several different things. Like, what would they need for their business? Management skills, access to capital, having the network who helps them build their network.”