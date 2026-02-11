Daedalus Aviation to withdraw Wilmington Airport lease application after public outcry over ICE connections
The Delaware River and Bay Authority said it was legally required to approve the lease. But Delaware and New Jersey governors were pressured to reject it.
Daedalus Aviation, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement contractor, is dropping its pursuit to lease hangar space at the Wilmington Airport, the Delaware River and Bay Authority announced Wednesday.
DRBA, a bi-state Delaware and New Jersey government authority, was set to consider a proposed lease application at its board meeting next week. Activists and Delaware Senate Democrats had called on Gov. Matt Meyer and Gov. Mikie Sherrill to oppose the lease agreement.
The idea of Daedalus doing business with either state sparked controversy because company executives are profiting from ICE deportations. The proposal drew widespread attention after activists spotted it on the DRBA’s December meeting agenda.
Delaware Stop Avelo Coalition member Gayle Gibson said she believes it got so much attention because of outrage over recent enforcement actions by federal immigration agents, including two fatal shootings by officers in Minneapolis last month.
“I think it was due to a lot of people that pushed back on Delaware River Bay Authority and other of our elected officials around the potential to have that kind of operation here,” she said. “Just looking at what the company is involved with the Department of Homeland Security was not the type of operation we wanted.”
Daedalus earned $140 million last year selling planes to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to conduct ICE deportations. Top company officials also control a separate company with a nearly $1 billion contract to support “self deportations.”
The DRBA owns and operates several transportation hubs across New Jersey and Delaware. Its board of commissioners are appointed by each state’s governor and the authority is funded by tolls, user fees, ticket sales and retail transactions.
“If the governors will permit Daedalus to operate here despite this, they need to explain to the public why this doesn’t conflict with the other values they profess to hold,” said Rebekah Rodriguez, with the Delaware Stop Avelo Coalition, earlier this week. “This is not a neutral decision.”
Meyer and Sherrill have openly condemned DHS immigration enforcement actions. Both governors were briefed on the proposed deal and have veto power over board decisions.
Sherrill spokesperson Maggie Garbarino said the governor “had serious concerns about this proposal and is pleased to learn that Daedalus is no longer pursuing this lease.”
Meyer’s director of communications Mila Myles said in a statement that the governor acknowledges the company’s decision and “will continue to work with the DRBA to ensure that any opportunities at ILG responsibly advance Delaware’s economic interests.”
“We will also encourage the DRBA to take appropriate actions in the future to ensure that the airport is not used to circumvent the Constitutional obligation of due process,” she said.
All 15 Delaware Senate Democrats signed a letter to DRBA dated Feb. 5, pressuring it not to approve leasing hanger space to Daedalus Aviation. State Sen. Ray Seigfried had called on Meyer and Sherrill to reject a deal with Daedalus.
In response to Daedalus’ decision to drop its Wilmington Airport application, Seigfried said that state Democratic lawmakers believe all U.S. residents deserve to be treated with dignity and fairness.
“Make no mistake: Delaware’s business-friendly bona fides should not mean that leaders in our state will blindly welcome businesses that align with organizations that we know to be complicit in the denial of civil rights,” he said.
The DRBA has maintained that federal law did not allow it to deny Daedalus’ request to lease airport space. In a legal opinion provided by DRBA, attorney Nicholas Clabbers said unreasonably denying access could lead to the Federal Aviation Administration withholding federal grant funds or terminating grant eligibility.
“As a federally obligated airport sponsor that has received approximately $100 million in FAA grant funding for ILG since 1995, the DRBA will continue to comply with applicable federal and state laws as it pursues additional aeronautical users and diversified revenue sources to support growth at the airport,” the bi-state agency said in a statement.
Gibson said she believes the DRBA was less than forthright about the proposed lease and said she hopes it will be more transparent in the future.
“We’re pleased with Daedalus’ decision to not be here,” she said. “We would be more pleased if the Delaware River and Bay Authority was making some more firm statements,” Gibson said. “And I think we look forward to seeing [Gov. Meyer] make more public statements about the actions of what he’s putting in place to meet his strong words about protecting due process for the people of Delaware.”
Avelo Airlines, Delaware’s only commercial air carrier, ended deportation flights in January after months of harsh criticism and protests. The Delaware Stop Avelo Coalition and other activists spent several months last year protesting the airline at the Wilmington Airport. Avelo did not operate those flights out of Delaware.
