Avelo Airlines is ending its deportation flights on Jan. 27 after months of harsh criticism and protests. The news comes after Delaware lawmakers recently introduced legislation that would strip state incentives from companies that support the massive nationwide immigration deportation efforts under President Donald Trump’s administration.

Delaware Stop Avelo Coalition has gathered at the Wilmington Airport since May to pressure the budget airline to drop the deportation flights. Activists in other states have also staged protests against the airline’s cooperation with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts across the country.

Avelo Communications Manager Courtney Goff said in a statement the company will end its participation in the nationwide Department of Homeland Security program and close its Arizona hub.

“The program provided short-term benefits, but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” she said.

Caritas Kerby, co-organizer of the Delaware Stop Avelo Coalition, said she believes the activism across the country led to Avelo’s decision to end its role in the controversial flights.

“I firmly believe that Avelo is folding due to the pressure campaigns all over the country,” she said. “It’s been months and months and months of hard work, late nights, meetings, coordination of a bunch of different organizations, and it’s feeling like a really big win.”

Goff denies that Avelo had a contract with the federal government to provide deportation flights, in spite of the company confirming to several media outlets in April that it agreed to provide ICE with flights to support “deportation efforts.”

“We realize this is a sensitive and complicated topic,” Andrew Levy, Avelo Airlines founder and CEO, said in a statement published by Houston Public Media in April. “After significant deliberations, we determined this charter flying will provide us with the stability to continue expanding our core scheduled passenger service and keep our more than 1,100 crewmembers employed for years to come.”

Goff told WHYY News that Avelo was a subcontractor of CSI Aviation, which is currently the prime contractor for ICE deportation flights. According to the official tracker of federal government spending, CSI Aviation to date has been paid more than $560 million for ICE deportation flights.

Data from Human Rights First, a nonprofit group that tracks ICE flights, shows Avelo did fly deportation flights. The group’s report said the Trump administration conducted at least 11,192 ICE air charter flights from January through the end of November 2025, with Avelo serving about 17% of all November flights.

“We did do government flying, we are not disputing that,” Goff said in an emailed statement.