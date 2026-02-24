What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

A towering granite statue of Christopher Columbus that stood for more than six decades on a prominent route into downtown Wilmington has been housed in a storage facility for nearly six years.

The city took the statue down in June 2020, fearing it would be damaged during the racial reckoning and unrest that roiled Wilmington and other American cities after police in Minneapolis killed George Floyd.

Wilmington wasn’t alone in taking down its monument to Columbus. Similar statues of the 15th-century Italian explorer — who has been hailed in history books for discovering America but in recent years denounced for his role in enslaving, brutalizing and oppressing Indigenous and Black people — were also removed and sometimes damaged across the country in 2020, including in Chicago and Boston.

Officials in Philadelphia encased the city’s statue in a plywood box amid attempts to remove Columbus, but a judge ruled in 2022 that the covering must be removed and the statue could remain in Marconi Plaza.

Some statues have been returned to their former perches. And now, a chorus of Italian Americans in Wilmington wants the same for their beloved statue of Columbus.

The Wilmington advocates have been clamoring to have City Council and Mayor John Carney’s administration approve putting the 12-foot-tall statue back upon its stand on Pennsylvania Avenue — across from the private Catholic school, Ursuline Academy — or have it installed in the city’s Father Tucker Memorial Park a mile away in Wilmington’s Little Italy neighborhood.

But not so fast.

While dozens of supporters spoke in favor of bringing Columbus back to a public space last week during a community meeting in Little Italy, City Councilwoman Shané Darby and some Council allies say the city should not be honoring Columbus by displaying him on public land.

“Go find your private property and go put this man you want to honor” there, Darby said during an interview with WHYY News. “But to ask a majority Black and brown city to then put it on a taxpaying public property and ask us to continue to pay for it is crazy. You would never go to Jewish people and ask them to put up a statue of Hitler. So don’t come to Black Americans and do that.”

Darby said it’s also noteworthy that St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Little Italy doesn’t want the statue on its property.

“They said they want no parts of this conversation,” Darby said with a chuckle. “They are not interested in a Christopher Columbus statue.”