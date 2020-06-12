Wilmington officials are removing two of the city’s most iconic statues – of Declaration of Independence signer Caesar Rodney and explorer Christopher Columbus – to prevent them from potential damage, and to foster what Mayor Mike Purzycki called “an overdue discussion about the public display of historical figures and events.”

Columbus came down on Friday morning. The bronze statue, made in his native Italy, has been on Pennsylvania Avenue, one of downtown’s western gateways, since 1957.

For nearly a century, the bronze Caesar Rodney statue has towered over a square in the heart of downtown named for him.

The piece, atop a massive stone slab, depicts Rodney on a horse. It commemorates his famous 80-mile ride to Philadelphia in 1776 to cast the deciding vote for the Declaration of Independence on behalf of the 13 American colonies breaking away from English rule.

The removal of Rodney, who owned slaves, will take place this weekend, Purzycki said.

The city decided to take action just hours after police in Dover discovered that a statue honoring law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty was axed and two urine-soaked state flags were left nearby.

Purzycki noted that in the wake of the protests for racial justice, spurring from George Floyd’s death at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer last month, “memorials, statues, and other public displays are being scrutinized as part of the racial justice reform movement underway throughout America.”

Activists have targeted Confederate monuments and colonists for removal or destruction since the death of Floyd, who was Black. For example, protesters in Richmond, Va., toppled a statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the breakaway Confederacy that fought the Union in the U.S. Civil War.

In Philadelphia, after being vandalized, and attempts to set it on fire, the city removed its statue to former mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo — who is known for his hard-on-crime tactics that disproportionately affected people of color.