Around 150 community leaders, clergy and activists congregated at Zion Baptist Church in North Philly on Wednesday evening to strategize a defense of the President’s House Memorial, the Independence National Historical Park site that tells the intertwined stories of freedom and slavery at the nation’s founding.

The town hall meeting was called in response to a federal review process triggered by a Trump administration executive order, which directs the Department of the Interior to identify and remove national park exhibits that “disparage” America or its founders.

Roz McPherson, who served as project director when the memorial opened in 2010, called on the audience to fight against the effort.

“This story, and its history is more than just a story, is integral to the acknowledgement of 250 years,” she said. “We think about the fact that tyranny is what caused folks to come to America in the first place. And here we’re having tyranny all over again, but we shall not be deterred.”

The President’s House Memorial stands on the footprint of the nation’s first executive mansion, where George Washington lived between 1790 and 1797 while he was president, having never lived in the capital that was under construction at the time. While in Philadelphia, Washington held at least nine Africans as slaves, including Oney Judge, who famously escaped.

The town hall was organized by the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, which was originally founded in 2002 to campaign for the creation of a prominent memorial to the people held in slavery by Washington in Philadelphia as the President’s House project began to take shape.

Attorney and activist Michael Coard, who was one of the founders, recounted how he learned that Washington held slaves in Philadelphia after the site was found.

“I felt really betrayed,” he said. “I had a great education. I went to Masterman. I went to Cheyney. I went to law school. I was born and raised here in Philadelphia, but never heard about George Washington enslaving Black people.”

Coard, the late historian Charles Blockson and others spent years advocating for a memorial to those nine to be prominent at the location.

The result was a six-panel outdoor exhibit, “Freedom and Slavery in the Making of a New Nation,” which opened in 2010 after years of community advocacy. The panels examine the paradox between the fight for freedom against British rule led by those who engaged in slavery during the founding of the nation. It explores the lives of the nine people Washington enslaved while living in Philadelphia in addition to more than 300 others held in his Mt. Vernon home in Virginia.

However, the site is now one of many that the White House is considering to remove or revise.

The White House declined to comment and referred WHYY News to the Department of the Interior, which responded in a statement saying simply that “interpretive signage is under review.”

“Interpretive materials that disproportionately emphasize negative aspects of U.S. history or historical figures, without acknowledging broader context or national progress, can unintentionally distort understanding rather than enrich it,” the statement read.