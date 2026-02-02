From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The federal judge hearing the case over the removal of the slavery exhibit from the President’s House Site on Independence Mall personally inspected the panels Monday.

U.S. District Judge Cynthia M. Rufe spent roughly half an hour inside a secured storage space on the grounds of the National Constitution Center, where the dismantled panels are currently held and inaccessible to the public.

She confirmed to reporters that the panels had not been destroyed.

“I did not see anything that concerned me about the condition,” she said, adding that while some markings were visible, she could not determine their origin and did not believe the exhibits were in worse shape than when they were removed.

The visit comes amid a legal fight between the city of Philadelphia and the federal government over who has the authority to alter or remove interpretive materials at the site. The lawsuit, filed by Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration, came after the National Park Service took down panels documenting the lives of enslaved Africans who lived and labored at the executive mansion where George Washington lived while he was president.

Advocates say the panels were ‘desecrated’

Advocates who were also allowed into the storage area alongside attorneys said the manner in which the panels were handled told a very different story.

Michael Coard, founder of the Avenging the Ancestors Coalition, said he was stunned by what he saw.

“The best way to describe it is taking historically expensive information and throwing it into the basement of Uncle Joe’s garage,” Coard said, describing panels stacked against cement walls and resting on bare concrete floors. “I can’t say that they were damaged, but I can say they were desecrated. And for me, the desecration is worse than the damage.”

Coard said the storage space lacked protective padding and that some of the metal panels appeared to be bending under their own weight. He also expressed alarm over glass components that he said could have shattered during handling. He added that he saw some “marks and indentations” from where the panels were forcefully removed.

Rufe’s inspection followed a tense court hearing last week in which city attorneys accused the federal government of violating a long-standing cooperative agreement governing the site. During that hearing, the judge sharply criticized arguments advanced by a government attorney, at one point calling the attorney’s statements “horrifying to listen to.” Rufe later issued an order barring further changes to the President’s House while the case proceeds.

On Monday, she also instructed the city to submit a revised request for injunctive relief after confusion during Friday’s proceedings and gave federal attorneys additional time to respond.

After visiting the storage facility, Rufe walked across Independence Mall to the President’s House itself, accompanied by her clerks and attorneys. At the site, she was guided by Mijuel Johnson, of The Black Journey: African American History Walking Tour of Philadelphia, who explained the meaning of the now-empty walls. Johnson said it was “the first-of-its-kind memorial on federal property to the enslaved people of the United States.”

He told the group that, while Pennsylvania had abolished slavery in 1780, Washington “skirted the law by sending these enslaved people back and forth to Virginia and New Jersey.

“Whenever the six months came close, because he had to free them after six months under state law,” he said. He called the process “cycling.”