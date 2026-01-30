A court will hear Philadelphia’s lawsuit against the federal government over the President’s House Site exhibit. Here’s what to know
Philadelphia sued after the signs telling the story of people enslaved at the site were torn down last week.
The city of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and National Park Service over the removal of an exhibit depicting George Washington’s slaves at the President’s House Site on Independence Mall.
President Donald Trump had issued an executive order last year for the park service to review and remove exhibits that “disparage” American history. Park service rangers removed the exhibit last week and Philadelphia is now suing for the return of the panels, which were paid for by the city and private contributions rather than the federal government.
The lawsuit was filed by the Philadelphia City Solicitor Renee Garcia.
On Friday morning, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will hold the first hearing in which they will hear arguments for a preliminary injunction to stop the park service from further disposing of the panels before the case proceeds.
What is the case about?
In 2006, the city of Philadelphia and the park service agreed to cooperatively establish an exhibit at the President’s House that would memorialize the inhabitants of the executive mansion, including Washington’s nine enslaved residents.
That agreement was amended in 2009, making the city responsible for the “design, fabrication, installation, and completion” of the new exhibit, which was to be placed on park service property. According to the lawsuit, the city spent $3.5 million on the project, titled “Freedom and Slavery in Making a New Nation.” The exhibit opened in 2010.
In 2015, the city transferred copyright of the exhibit to the park service. In the lawsuit, the city argues, however, that “did not include the authority to materially alter or destroy altogether the exhibit underlying the copyright.”
Therefore, the lawsuit claims, the government was required to confer with the city before making any changes to the exhibit. The city says the government acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” in its unilateral decision to remove it.
“The City’s right to approve the exhibit’s final design, including the interpretive displays would be meaningless if the NPS could at any time later change or remove the displays without the City’s approval,” the lawsuit reads.
The city is seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the park service from “taking any action to damage” any of the panels. However, the city is also seeking to force the agency to permanently restore the exhibit “to its status as of January 21” before the exhibit’s removal.
This is a developing story and will be updated with information from the hearing.
