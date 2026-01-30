From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Philadelphia filed a lawsuit against the Department of the Interior and National Park Service over the removal of an exhibit depicting George Washington’s slaves at the President’s House Site on Independence Mall.

President Donald Trump had issued an executive order last year for the park service to review and remove exhibits that “disparage” American history. Park service rangers removed the exhibit last week and Philadelphia is now suing for the return of the panels, which were paid for by the city and private contributions rather than the federal government.

The lawsuit was filed by the Philadelphia City Solicitor Renee Garcia.

On Friday morning, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, will hold the first hearing in which they will hear arguments for a preliminary injunction to stop the park service from further disposing of the panels before the case proceeds.

What is the case about?

In 2006, the city of Philadelphia and the park service agreed to cooperatively establish an exhibit at the President’s House that would memorialize the inhabitants of the executive mansion, including Washington’s nine enslaved residents.

That agreement was amended in 2009, making the city responsible for the “design, fabrication, installation, and completion” of the new exhibit, which was to be placed on park service property. According to the lawsuit, the city spent $3.5 million on the project, titled “Freedom and Slavery in Making a New Nation.” The exhibit opened in 2010.