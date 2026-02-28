From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The U.S. congressman who represents the district where Independence National Historical Park is located wants federal protections for the site and others that preserve history in what could be called the most historic square mile in the country.

U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle’s bill, titled the “Protecting American History Act,” would “require the slavery-related displays removed by the Trump administration to be permanently restored, as well as protect all historical displays at Independence National Historical Park from political interference and censorship.”

Most of the displays at the President’s House Site have been restored under court order, but there were still panels missing Friday as tourists read about the people enslaved by George Washington at the first presidential residence at Sixth and Market streets.

Boyle said that the President’s House Site display is just part of the American story of slavery, and Trump could ask next for historical abolitionist information in the Liberty Bell Center to be removed.

“It’s only communist and dictatorship countries that censor their history. We do not want to be in the ranks of North Korea and Cuba and the other tin-pot dictatorships in the world,” Boyle said. “We are the United States of America. We don’t censor our history, and I’m not going to allow the Trump administration to start censoring our nation’s history.”

Boyle admitted he’s “not a fan” of the current administration, but he said it’s more important to preserve history no matter who the current occupant of the White House is.

“We need to have historical displays that are accurate, that are not whitewashed, that do not tell the history as we wish it were compared to the history that was,” he said.