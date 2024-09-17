Should newspapers stop endorsing politicians?

More news outlets are moving away from political endorsements. The New York Times recently announced it would no longer endorse in local races and the 200 papers owned by Alden Global Capital stopped endorsing a few years ago. But here at home, The Philadelphia Inquirer is doubling down…leaning into local, state and national candidate endorsements. That raises the question: Should news media make political endorsements? The Inquirer’s editorial writer Dan Pearson and NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik weigh in.

Ahead of the National Association of Black Journalists conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris at WHYY Tuesday afternoon, we’ll look at the history of the Black press and the vital role that Black-owned newspapers have played nationally and in our region. Temple University journalism professor Linn Washington Jr. joins us.