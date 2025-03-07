Pennsylvania officials, medical providers sound alarm over Medicaid cuts

This story originally appeared on WESA.

A Pittsburgh-area state representative joined nonprofit health care advocates Wednesday to respond to a Congressional budget blueprint that tees up major cuts to Medicaid. Pennsylvania Democratic state Rep. Arvind Venkat, who represents the North Hills suburbs, accused congressional Republicans and the Trump administration of slashing Medicaid funding without an explanation to the public.

“I found it very telling that yesterday, President Trump made zero mention of Medicaid cuts,” Venkat said, referring to President Trump’s speech to Congress Tuesday. “It’s an embarrassment to them.”

Venkat, who is also an emergency room physician, joined Protect Our Care Pennsylvania, an affordable health care nonprofit, as well as other Pennsylvania medical providers and a former secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services at a virtual hearing Wednesday about the future of Medicaid.

The Congressional budget resolution passed last week calls for $2 trillion in spending cuts. $880 billion of those cuts must come from the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees Medicaid. Some Republicans have said they would not support cuts to Medicaid, Medicare or the Children’s Health Insurance Program. But it’s unlikely that lawmakers will be able to find enough cuts to total the $880 billion target without taking from the program.

And that could mean many of Pennsylvania’s more than 3 million Medicaid recipients could lose access to coverage. Venkat said without Medicaid, hospitals will see more emergency room visits from patients who can’t afford the cost of care.

“I practiced in this state before the Medicaid expansion and when the emergency department was the access point for many of my fellow Pennsylvanians for healthcare because they had no other way to pay for coverage and no other place that would see them,” Venkat said.

He recalled the story of a patient who came to the emergency room with severe back pain who avoided seeking care due to unpaid medical debt. Venkat said it was later discovered that her pain stemmed from widely metastatic breast cancer.

“She was scared of seeking care and as a result she only sought care in the emergency department when it was frankly too late,” he said. “That is the future that we’re looking at if these cuts go through.”