As it fights a lawsuit opposing the NIH cuts and joins planning group discussions of its response to Trump’s actions, Penn Medicine has shown signs of belt-tightening. In the past two weeks, the school has rescinded offers to graduate students and moved to dissolve a six-year-old center in London, according to a Board of Trustees agenda.

But Epstein predicted the outlook would only worsen: “My own view is that challenges to our academic and healthcare institutions and to our culture will continue to intensify and that the simmering pot may yet come to a full boil.”

The newly minted leader added that he has met with Shapiro “several times,” while university leaders have also gone directly to Capitol Hill to plead their concerns to Democratic and Republican legislators. In response to a list of questions to a spokesperson, Epstein confirmed he and his colleagues had emphasized the “economic and workforce impact” of Penn Medicine with elected officials “in recent weeks” as the system maps out its response to the flurry of policy changes and executive actions brought about by Trump.

Shapiro’s office did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Caught in the middle of the political upheaval are graduate students, researchers and 49,000 employees of Penn’s health system — which the university says supports 79,990 jobs in the region and generates a $15.1 billion economic impact.

Penn’s graduate admission cuts are the difference between studying pharmacology and working at Costco for Keely Barton, a first-generation student whose research appointment at Georgetown University ends in the next month. She was rejected from Penn’s prestigious Biomedical Graduate Studies program Friday, even though she said she was told when she interviewed in early February not to worry about changes at NIH impacting admissions.

On Feb. 7, the NIH slashed the rate it pays universities to support indirect costs to 15%. The weekend she expected to be offered admission came and went.

“I feel a little hopeless right now, to be honest,” Barton said, emphasizing that she thinks she would have been accepted if the university was not anticipating a $240 million or greater shortfall.

“Due to the unusual challenges being face[d] at this time, we were unable to make as many offers as we hoped,” Director of Biomedical Graduate Studies Kelly Jordan-Sciutto wrote in a note to rejected applicants obtained by WHYY News.

The BMG program typically admits around 300 students out of 3,000 applications each year and was among many Penn departments ordered to cut the number of acceptances by 35%, according to The Daily Pennsylvanian, Penn’s student newspaper. Barton, who did not take fault with how Penn leaders communicated about the situation, said she agreed with how Epstein has characterized the situation.

“I think there’s an entire generation of scientists that could be lost to this,” she said. “We can’t survive as a society without an investment in science.”

The university has ramped up engagement with public officials in recent months as political threats have escalated since the resignation of President Liz Magill and board of trustees Chair Scott Bok in December 2023. Rep. Madeleine Dean, who serves on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee, met with Interim President Larry Jameson in February to discuss Penn’s NIH-funded research. Earlier this week, state lawmakers held an at-times contentious meeting with Jameson in opposition to the school’s scrubbing of web pages related to diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — with two officials walking out in protest of one top administrator’s referral to diversity as a “lightning rod.”