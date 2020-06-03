Donate

Mural Arts ceases all involvement with Frank Rizzo mural in South Philadelphia

Frank Rizzo mural

The mural "A Tribute to Frank Rizzo" by Diane Keller is seen in the Italian Market neighborhood of Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Mural Arts Philadelphia — the nation’s largest public art program — is parting ways with its mural of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.

The nonprofit on Wednesday announced its decision on Twitter amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The announcement came on the heels of the removal of another controversial Rizzo landmark: the 10-foot-tall bronze statue that sat outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall.

The mural — not unlike the larger-than-life statue — has “again become a target for defacement amidst this national chapter of pain, grief, and anger over the recent death of George Floyd and the systemic racism plaguing our country,” Mural Arts wrote.

The former site of the Frank Rizzo statue
The statue of former Philadelphia mayor and chief of police Frank Rizzo was removed from the city’s Municipal Services Building early Wednesday morning amid civic unrest around the killings of unarmed Black men in the U.S. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The program said that it has engaged the community in discussion about the mural’s fate for several years. Moving forward, though, Mural Arts will not be involved in the mural’s repair nor its restoration.

“We do not believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue,” Mural Arts said in a tweet. “But rather it has become a painful reminder for many of the former mayor’s legacy, and only adds to the pain and anger.”


Mural Arts said it does not believe the maintenance and repair of the Rizzo mural is consistent with its mission.

The mural is on display at the intersection of Montrose and South 9th streets, which Mural Arts explained is private property. To that end, the property owner would need to approve the mural’s replacement or removal.

Overnight, workers removed the controversial statue, which was defaced during a recent protest.

“The Frank Rizzo statue represented bigotry, hatred, and oppression for too many people, for too long,” Mayor Jim Kenney wrote in an Instagram post. “It is finally gone.”

Speaking with reporters Wednesday morning, Kenney called the move the “beginning of a healing process in our city.”

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney talked about the long-overdue removal of the statue of Frank Rizzo statue in front of the municipal services building. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

“This is not the end,” Kenney said, pointing to where the statue once stood. “[Removing the statue] is not the be-all and end-all of where we need to go.”

Supporters said Rizzo was tough on crime, while critics said he targeted and discriminated against communities of color.

Rizzo, who rose to power in the late 1960s, when Philadelphia was becoming an increasingly segregated city, was sued by the U.S. Justice Department in 1979 for “condoning systematic police brutality,” The Washington Post reported at the time.

