Mural Arts Philadelphia — the nation’s largest public art program — is parting ways with its mural of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo.

The nonprofit on Wednesday announced its decision on Twitter amid ongoing protests over police brutality and the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The announcement came on the heels of the removal of another controversial Rizzo landmark: the 10-foot-tall bronze statue that sat outside the Municipal Services Building across from City Hall.

The mural — not unlike the larger-than-life statue — has “again become a target for defacement amidst this national chapter of pain, grief, and anger over the recent death of George Floyd and the systemic racism plaguing our country,” Mural Arts wrote.

The program said that it has engaged the community in discussion about the mural’s fate for several years. Moving forward, though, Mural Arts will not be involved in the mural’s repair nor its restoration.

“We do not believe the mural can play a role in healing and supporting dialogue,” Mural Arts said in a tweet. “But rather it has become a painful reminder for many of the former mayor’s legacy, and only adds to the pain and anger.”

— Mural Arts (@muralarts) June 3, 2020



Mural Arts said it does not believe the maintenance and repair of the Rizzo mural is consistent with its mission.

The mural is on display at the intersection of Montrose and South 9th streets, which Mural Arts explained is private property. To that end, the property owner would need to approve the mural’s replacement or removal.