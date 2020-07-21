Delaware Art Museum revives ‘Black Survival Guide’ exhibit

The Delaware Art Museum commissioned New York artist Hank Willis Thomas to create a new work on the 50th anniversary of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 2018. The result was a series of photo screen prints entitled, “Black Survival Guide, or How to Live Through a Police Riot.”

That title comes from a guidebook written for residents of Wilmington. The pamphlet was produced by and distributed to Black residents while Wilmington was occupied by National Guard troops for nine months after King was killed. It was the longest occupation of an American city since the Civil War.

In the exhibit, words from the pamphlet are superimposed over photographs of the occupation. The images are printed on reflective material that reveals the writing when viewers shine a light on the print.

The museum purchased the exhibit to add to its collection after its initial run ended in 2018. Now, after the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others have led to protests and clashes with police, the exhibit has taken on renewed relevance. It’s back on display through Sept. 27.

“So many individuals in the community remembered that powerful exhibition back in 2018 and were actually mentioning it through social media posts, remembering these powerful images, remembering the strong juxtaposition between these images and the text,” said Margaret Winslow, the museum’s curator of contemporary art. “With the museum wanting to continue the work we do to address critical social issues that are affecting our communities, we thought the timing was really quite good to put Hank Willis Thomas’s entire project back on view for our museum public.”